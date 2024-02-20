South Africa Electricity Generation Report 2024 - South Africa's Electricity Crisis Intensified in 2023, with Extensive Breakdowns at Eskom's Power Stations

20 Feb, 2024, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generation of Electricity in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa's electricity crisis intensified in 2023 due to extensive breakdowns at the debt-laden Eskom's aging power stations. This comes at a time when the renewable energy independent power procurement programme has slowed considerably. Recent regulatory changes have unlocked new avenues of private and municipal investment in electricity generation.
Eskom's unbundling into separate generation, transmission, and distribution companies, was targeted to be complete by the middle of 2024. Eskom planned to reduce loadshedding in 2024 with the return of large amounts of capacity to operation after long periods of maintenance. The electricity grid is at capacity with limited opportunity to receive new supply.
Key Opportunities
- Electricity trading providing remote markets for independent power producers.
- Private supply of distributed electricity generation capacity for large companies.
- Solar panel prices have dropped considerably, making embedded solutions more affordable.
Challenges
- Continued theft and corruption at Eskom.
- Eskom's continued poor financial and operational performance.
- Installing sufficient renewable energy and gas generation supply to reduce dependence on coal.
- The national grid is at capacity.
Trends
Eskom's poor financial and operational performance continues. Eskom's municipal debt continues to be very high. Loadshedding continues to escalate. Regulatory moves to separate Eskom into three companies and to introduce competition in electricity generation gained pace in 2023.
Renewable energy companies have taken advantage of new commercial and industrial self-generation projects. Small-scale embedded solar generation, predominantly residential, rapidly increased in 2023. The contribution of coal-sourced electricity to total generation has been declining. The introduction of new utility-scale independent renewable energy power supply to Eskom is being constrained by the lack of capacity on the national grid.
Outlook
The electricity crisis has caused significant losses to the economy. Private renewable energy generation companies face challenges as the grid is at full capacity. The outlook for the electricity generation industry is poor. Government anticipates the supply deficit to last until 2027. There could be some relief from the removal of regulatory hurdles to private sector participation and direct municipal procurement of electricity. Embedded rooftop solar generation and self-generation investment continue to grow.
The unbundling of Eskom will enable the private sector to supply utility-scale electricity. Treasury has implemented a plan to relieve Eskom debt, and Eskom has implemented a plan to tackle municipal debt.
Report Coverage
This report on the generation of electricity in South Africa provides comprehensive information on Eskom and independent power producers, energy sources including renewables, and changes to the energy mix, the new draft Integrated Resource Plan, the Eskom crisis, smallscale generation, notable players and regulatory developments.
It also covers influencing factors such as input costs, and the changing competitive landscape. There are profiles of 31 companies including Eskom, the Avon and Dedisa peaking power plants, emergency energy provider Karpowership and renewable companies such as Mulilo Energy, EDF, ACWA Power, Oya Energy, African Rainbow and Energy Projects, Sola Group, Globaleq, Enel Green Powe, Scatec, Cennergi, Seriti Green and Pele Green Energy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
- Acciona Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- ACWA Power Solafrica Bokpoort CSP Power Plant (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- African Rainbow Energy and Power (Pty) Ltd
- Associated Energy Services (Pty) Ltd
- Avon Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- BioTherm Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Building Energy Uganda Ltd
- Cennergi (Pty) Ltd
- Cennergi Services (Pty) Ltd
- Consolidated Building Materials (Pty) Ltd
- Coria (PKF) Investments 28 (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Coxabengoa Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Dedisa Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- EDF Renewables (Pty) Ltd
- Ejuva One Solar Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Ejuva Two Solar Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Enel Green Power RSA (Pty) Ltd
- Enel Green Power Zambia Ltd
- Engie Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
- Globeleq South Africa Management Services (Pty) Ltd
- Hopefield Wind Farm Local Community Company NPC
- Karpowership SA (Pty) Ltd
- Karpowership SA Coega (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Karpowership SA Fuel Services Company (Pty) Ltd
- Karpowership SA Operation and Maintenance Company (Pty) Ltd
- Karpowership SA Richards Bay (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Karpowership SA Saldanha (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Knowledge Pele (Pty) Ltd
- Lekela Power Intermediate Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Mainstream South Africa Renewable Power (Pty) Ltd
- Mulilo Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- National Energy Regulator of South Africa
- National Transmission Company South Africa SOC Ltd
- Pele Energy Group (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Pele Natural Energy (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Rainmaker Energy Holdings UK Ltd
- RCSA Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Reatile Group (Pty) Ltd
- Reatile Industrial (Pty) Ltd
- Reatile Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Reatile Treasury (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Red Rocket South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Rubis Asphalt South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Scatec Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SEF SOC Ltd
- Seriti Green Developments South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sola Group (Pty) Ltd
- Solar Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Tuwin 411 Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Tuwin Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qibvza
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article