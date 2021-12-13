South Africa Fertiliser and Nitrogen Compounds Market Report 2021 Featuring Omnia and Kynoch,Sasol and Foskor, Meridian Agrochemical Co, Peninsula Organics, Kaap Agri and Senwes

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Fertiliser and Nitrogen Compounds Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture, wholesale and retail of fertilisers and nitrogen compounds in South Africa and includes information on the state and size of the sector, its major players, fertiliser and input prices, trade figures, corporate actions and developments, and environmental issues.

There are profiles of 35 companies including Omnia and Kynoch, the largest companies in the sector, and Sasol and Foskor which provide inputs to the manufacture of fertilisers. Among other companies profiled are Meridian Agrochemical Company, Peninsula Organics, Kaap Agri and Senwes.



The Fertiliser and Nitrogen Compounds Industry

South Africa's fertiliser industry is experiencing a bumper year on the back of rising fertiliser prices and record maize production, which accounts for more than half of all fertiliser consumed in the country. However, there is concern over increasing imports and a decrease in local production.

The sector is also faced with the threat of land expropriation and issues such as climate change which could increase the likelihood of drought in future years. Transport costs, electricity supply and exchange rate volatility also affect the sector.

Demand

Fertiliser demand is linked to the performance of the agriculture sector, which was one of the few sectors to experience growth in 2020, following the onset of the pandemic. An increase in a number of crop yields is positive for fertiliser providers. These include maize, wheat and soybeans. Sunflower seed and dry beans crops are however expected to decline.

Opportunities

Government plans to develop state-owned land and has announced that farmers would be able to apply to lease under-utilised state-owned land. To address environmental issues, the industry is focusing on the efficient use of fertiliser and green products, such as the production of green ammonia.

The use of advanced efficiency products also presents an opportunity. There is significant potential for agriculture in Africa, and South African fertiliser companies are well positioned to sell into the Southern African region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Environmental Concerns

5.5. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Appendix

Summary Of Notable Players

Organogram - The Manufacture Of Fertiliser And Nitrogen Compounds (Organic)

Organogram - The Fertiliser And Nitrogen Compounds (Non-Organic)

Organogram - Wholesale Of Agricultural Products And Fertiliser

Company Profiles

Aquasol Agrocom Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Atlas Organic Fertilisers (Pty) Ltd

Avison (Pty) Ltd

Ball Straathof (Pty) Ltd

Bosveld Phosphates (Pty) Ltd

Culterra (Pty) Ltd

Ecosoil (Pty) Ltd

Farmers Agri-Care (Pty) Ltd

Florahaven Landskapkontrakteurs Sa Cc

Foskor (Pty) Ltd

Gavilon South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gromor (Pty) Ltd

Guano Sales (Cape) (Pty) Ltd

Kaap Agri Ltd

Kelp Products (Pty) Ltd

Kynoch Fertilizer (Pty) Ltd

Laeveld Agrochem (Pty) Ltd

Meridian Agrochemical Company (Pty) Ltd

Multi Green (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Nwk Ltd

Omnia Group (Pty) Ltd

Peninsula Organics Cc

Plant Boutique (Pty) Ltd

Premier Fishing Sa (Pty) Ltd

Recarbon Ground Trading (Pty) Ltd

Rolfes Agri (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Sasol South Africa Ltd

Senwes Ltd

Snyman Business Trust

Solvay Polymers And Chemicals South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Stanler Farms (Pty) Ltd

Talborne Organics Franchise Group (Pty) Ltd

Turfnette (Pty) Ltd

Viewpoint Farming Cc

Yara Africa Fertilizer (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hrcv6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

