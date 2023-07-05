South Africa Fintech Industry Report 2023: 30% of All Players Fall into the Payments Sector - The Largest and Most Mature Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Jul, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fintech Trends in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on fintech trends in South Africa includes information on the size of the market, fintech startups, traditional banks and fintech, regulations and the drivers of growth, trends and challenges in the sector. 

Fintech Trends in South Africa

South Africa's financial services sector is internationally recognised as one of the most sophisticated. In the last decade, this has been complemented by a small but fast-growing fintech sector that is transforming financial services through digitisation, streamlining or disruption.

Accounting for 40% of all fintech revenue in Africa, South Africa has a relatively mature fintech market with a strong focus on development. Incumbents continue to dominate the financial sector, making it challenging for fintechs to achieve scale. This is further exacerbated by a risk-averse funding environment, a shortage of entrepreneurial skills and South Africa's complex regulatory environment.

Benefits

Fintech can improve efficiency and reduce operating costs, allow seamless, real-time customer transactions, and drive hyper-personalisation. This can improve the efficiency of the financial sector and enhance the financial health of South Africans.

Fintech can solve payment, credit and remittance problems and provide accessible and appropriate financial products such as investments, savings and insurance at scale.

Payments

The largest and most mature subsector is payments, with 30% of companies operating in this space, most of them for more than five years. This is aligned to international fintech trends, where payment solutions dominate the fintech landscape.

Fintechs have been able to offer simpler and faster solutions than traditional banks. Increased access to the internet and the growth of ecommerce created the opportunity to facilitate and process digital payments.

As a result, a large majority of payment fintechs are third-party payment providers or payment services providers. These fintechs enable retailers to accept electronic payments via credit card, direct debit, bank transfer and real-time bank transfer.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. The Fintech Market

3. The South African Fintech Market

4. Traditional Banks And Fintechs

5. Key Trends

6. Drivers Of Fintech In South Africa

7. Fintech Advantages

8. Key Pain Points

9. Regulatory Environment

10. Fintech In Africa

11. Outlook

12. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz8urh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Ghana Beverages Industry Report 2023: International Beverage Companies are Making Substantial Investments in the Sector

Malawi Cement Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: State of the Market, Local and International Influences, Competitive Landscape, Industry Associations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.