South Africa Fleet Management Market Analysis, 2019 to 2023 - Cartrack and MiX Telematics Dominate the Market, Having More Than 0.5 Million Active Units in the Country

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in South Africa - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for fleet management in South Africa is in a growth period which will continue in the years to come.

The number of FM systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent from 1.6 million units at the end of 2018 to 3.2 million by 2023.

Highlights from this report include:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in South Africa and other African countries

and other African countries A comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 24 aftermarket fleet management solution providers

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands

Market forecasts lasting until 2023

Outlook on the African fleet management market beyond South Africa

The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time estimated to increase from 34.6 percent in 2018 to 63.1 percent in 2023. South Africa is a relatively mature telematics market and the penetration rate is comparably high from an international perspective. Far from all deployments are however full-scale advanced FM solutions. A notable share of the installed fleet telematics systems on the South African market is represented by comparably low-end tracking systems, e.g. light FM solutions, including SVR systems extended with basic FM features.



The South African fleet management market is clearly dominated by five domestic players with broad telematics portfolios and more than 100,000 fleet management units in use in this market. The analyst ranks Cartrack and MiX Telematics as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in South Africa, together with having more than 0.5 million active units in the country. Tracker is the third-largest player followed by Netstar and Ctrack (Inseego).

Other top-10 players on the South African fleet management market include local providers such as Bidtrack (Bidvest Group), Digit Vehicle Tracking (Digicell) and GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management), as well as international players including Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone) and Gurtam, all having estimated installed bases of at least 30,000 fleet management units in the country. Bidtrack's owner Bidvest is notably in the process of acquiring Eqstra Fleet Management including GPS Tracking Solutions.

Players just outside of the top list include Autotrak, Digital Matter, Pointer Telocation (PowerFleet), ACM Track, PFK Electronics, Geotab, and Key Telematics. International commercial vehicle OEMs including Scania, Daimler, MAN, and Volvo Group have further all introduced fleet telematics solutions in South Africa.



This report answers the following questions:

How does the fleet management market in South Africa compare with other markets?

compare with other markets? What is the price level of South African fleet telematics solutions?

Which are the leading domestic providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting the South African market?

What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

What challenges and opportunities are there in the rest of Africa ?

? Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2020-2021?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered



1 Fleet management solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Driver working hours, logbooks and tachographs

1.5.2 Electronic toll collection - e-toll and e-tags

1.5.3 SARS travel logbooks

1.5.4 Traffic fine management and demerit points - AARTO

1.5.5 Road Transport Management System (RTMS)

1.5.6 Distracted driving

1.5.7 Special transports

1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The South African vehicle market

2.1.2 Fleet management installed base and unit shipments

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in South Africa

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Automotive industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

2.5 African fleet management market outlook

2.5.1 Leading South African telematics players active in the Rest of Africa

2.5.2 Other African fleet management providers and distributors

2.5.3 International players active on the African fleet management market

2.5.4 OEM fleet telematics offerings in Africa

2.5.5 The African vehicle market

2.5.6 Analysis of the fleet management market in the Rest of Africa

2.5.7 The size of the African fleet management market

3 Company profiles

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Ctrack (Inseego)

3.1.2 Geotab

3.1.3 Gurtam

3.1.4 MiX Telematics

3.1.5 Pointer Telocation (PowerFleet)

3.1.6 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 ACM Track

3.2.2 Afritelematics

3.2.3 Autotrak

3.2.4 Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

3.2.5 Cartrack

3.2.6 Digital Matter

3.2.7 Digit Vehicle Tracking (Digicell)

3.2.8 Globaltrack

3.2.9 Gosafe Tracking Solutions SA

3.2.10 GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management)

3.2.11 Key Telematics and Radius Payment Solutions

3.2.12 Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems)

3.2.13 Netstar

3.2.14 PFK Electronics

3.2.15 Pointer SA (PowerFleet)

3.2.16 Real Telematics

3.2.17 SmartSurv Wireless

3.2.18 Tracker Connect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wb0urd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

