South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022: Five Key Players Account for 70% of the Total Market

This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.

There are profiles of 43 companies including the major players Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar and Ctrack, state-owned companies operating in the sector such as g-FleeT Management and Transnet, and private companies such as Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank.

Fleet management is becoming increasingly important for organisations in a world of changing mobility. Fleet management has developed into a multi-billion-rand industry in South Africa in recent years.

South Africa has a relatively mature market and the penetration rate is relatively high. A notable share of installed fleet management systems in the market is represented by comparably low-end tracking systems, such as stolen vehicle tracking devices with extended basic fleet management features.

Competition



South Africa has a very competitive market, with JSE-listed companies, private companies and fleet management divisions of many of the major commercial banks competing for market share. The industry is largely dominated by five key players, with broad vehicle telematic portfolios, that together represent 70% of the total fleet management market.

The remainder of the market is comprised of various minor market share participants. In recent years several international commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have entered the market or substantially expanded their fleet management operations.

Trends



New technology has helped increase fleet efficiency and improve operations, and there have been advancements in vehicle telematics, eco-friendly fleets, digital management schemes and online communication.

Other trends include adaption to remote fleet management, new safety, security and sanitisation measures, increased data access and visibility and increased reliance on 5G technology.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Russia-Ukraine War

6.3. July 2021 Civil Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

6.4. Economic Environment

6.5. Labour

6.6. Environmental Issues

6.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.8. Government Support

6.9. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

