South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022: Five Key Players Account for 70% of the Total Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
There are profiles of 43 companies including the major players Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar and Ctrack, state-owned companies operating in the sector such as g-FleeT Management and Transnet, and private companies such as Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank.
Fleet Management in South Africa
Fleet management is becoming increasingly important for organisations in a world of changing mobility. Fleet management has developed into a multi-billion-rand industry in South Africa in recent years.
South Africa has a relatively mature market and the penetration rate is relatively high. A notable share of installed fleet management systems in the market is represented by comparably low-end tracking systems, such as stolen vehicle tracking devices with extended basic fleet management features.
Competition
South Africa has a very competitive market, with JSE-listed companies, private companies and fleet management divisions of many of the major commercial banks competing for market share. The industry is largely dominated by five key players, with broad vehicle telematic portfolios, that together represent 70% of the total fleet management market.
The remainder of the market is comprised of various minor market share participants. In recent years several international commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have entered the market or substantially expanded their fleet management operations.
Trends
New technology has helped increase fleet efficiency and improve operations, and there have been advancements in vehicle telematics, eco-friendly fleets, digital management schemes and online communication.
Other trends include adaption to remote fleet management, new safety, security and sanitisation measures, increased data access and visibility and increased reliance on 5G technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Russia-Ukraine War
6.3. July 2021 Civil Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
6.4. Economic Environment
6.5. Labour
6.6. Environmental Issues
6.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.8. Government Support
6.9. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
- Appendix
- Summary of Notable Players
Company Profiles
- 58Fleet (Pty) Ltd
- Absa Africa Foundation
- Absa Empowerment Trust
- Absa Securities United Kingdom Ltd
- Absa Stockbrokers Nigeria Ltd
- Absa Vehicle Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- ACP Holdings Ltd
- ADN Fleet Management (Pty) Ltd
- Afrika Link Bus Services (Pty) Ltd
- AfriRent (Pty) Ltd
- Alicerose Nominee (Pty) Ltd
- Amasondo Fleet Services (Pty) Ltd
- Amber Support Solutions Ltd
- Anhui AIM Trading Co (China) Ltd
- ARCO Motor Industry Co Ltd
- Ariva Rentals (Pty) Ltd
- Auto MPA (Pty) Ltd
- Automotive Distributors Africa Ltd
- Axis Cleaning and Support Services Ltd
- Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd
- Axis Group International (Pty) Ltd
- Axis Group International DMCC
- Axis Group International Pty Ltd
- Axis Security Services Ltd
- Batho Bonke Absa HDSA Employee Trust
- Beekman Super Canopies Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Bidshelf 56 (Pty) Ltd
- Bidshelf 83 (Pty) Ltd
- Bidshelf 86 (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Bank Ltd
- Bidvest Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Education Trust (The)
- Bidvest Incentive Scheme Trust (The)
- Bidvest Noonan (ROI) Ltd
- Bidvest Noonan (UK) Ltd
- Bidvest Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Services (ROI) Ltd
- Bidvest Services (UK) Ltd
- Bidvest Services Group (UK) Ltd
- Blue Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Campuskey (Pty) Ltd
- Carrus Information Technology (Pty) Ltd
- Cartrack Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cartrack Insurance Agency (Pty) Ltd
- Clever Boys (Pty) Ltd (The)
- CLM Safety Ltd
- Commissioner Street No 10 (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Commissioner Street No 10 SPV (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Concor Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cordant Cleaning Ltd
- Cordant Security Ltd
- Cordant Thistle Ltd
- Crane Midco (Guernsey) Ltd
- Crane Midco Ltd
- Cream Magenta 326 (Pty) Ltd
- Crescent Drive Nominees (Pty) Ltd
- Ctrack Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Deep Catch Namibia Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Dikala Group (Pty) Ltd
- Direct365Online Ltd
- DPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- DSV South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Eco Health DMCC
- Eco Health Ghana Ltd
- Eco Health Ltd
- Eco Health Nigeria Ltd
- EFS Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Eldo Coaches (Pty) Ltd
- enX Corporation Ltd
- enX Fleet Management Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- Epsilon Test Services Ltd
- Eqstra Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- FHP Managers (Pty) Ltd
- Fine Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- FireID Payments (Pty) Ltd
- First Garment Rental (Pty) Ltd
- First National Bank (Division of FirstRand Bank Ltd)
- Fleet Horizon Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Fleet Services (Lesotho) (Pty) Ltd
- FleetAfrica Municipal Services (Pty) Ltd
- FML (Division of Isipho Capital Holdings (Pty) Ltd)
- Future Carpet Cleaning Services Ltd
- Future Cleaning (Southwest) Ltd
- Future Cleaning Services Ltd
- g-FleeT Management (Division of Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport)
- Gaborone Container Terminal JV
- Gaborone Leather Products (Pty) Ltd
- Geka Pharma (Pty) Ltd
- Gerribran Pvt Ltd
- Global Options (Swaziland) (Pty) Ltd
- Gloster Farm (Pty) Ltd
- Goudstad Nominees (Pty) Ltd
- Greenfield Newgate (Pty) Ltd
- Greystone Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Hygiene Matters Ltd
- Imperial Airport Car Rental Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Intercape Ferreira Mainliner (Pty) Ltd
- K2016224128 (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Karmarton Ltd
- L. Lynch (H20) Solutions Ltd
- L.Lynch Interact Ltd
- Lebzotic Transport and Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Lift Logistics Holdco Ltd
- LiquidCapital (Pty) Ltd
- LMI Holdings Ltd
- LPM Acquisitions Ltd
- Lwendo Fleet Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Macrocomm Group (Pty) Ltd
- MB Transport and Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Merchant West (Pty) Ltd
- MiX Telematics Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Mogale's Gate (Pty) Ltd
- Moipone Group Fleet (Pty) Ltd
- MotorHappy (Pty) Ltd
- Motus Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Motus Holdings Ltd
- Motus Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd
- NedFleet (Division of Nedbank Ltd)
- Netstar (Pty) Ltd
- Newshelf 1405 (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Noonan Services Group (NI) Ltd
- Noonan Services Group (UK) Ltd
- Noonan Topco Ltd
- OLI Trading Ltd
- Oltio Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- OneLogix Group Ltd
- Pace Car Rental (Pty) Ltd
- Personnel Hygiene Services Ltd
- PHS Bidco Ltd
- PHS Compliance Ltd
- PHS Group Ltd
- PHS Holdings Ltd
- PHS Investments Ltd
- phs Serkonten SAU
- PHS Services Ltd
- PHS Washrooms Ltd
- PHS Western Ltd
- Picup Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- PST Sales and Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Pula Sales Company (Pty) Ltd
- Purple Rain Properties No.444 (Pty) Ltd
- Resource Support Services (IOM) Ltd
- Retriever Rwanda Ltd
- S and N Labels (Pty) Ltd
- S.E. Nominees (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- SA Motor Lease (Pty) Ltd
- SB-Debtors Discounting No 1 (Pty) Ltd
- Seebeck 133 Ltd
- Southern Palace Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Stannic Fleet Management (Division of Standard Bank Group Ltd)
- Statmark (Pty) Ltd
- Super Group Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Surgipharm Ltd
- Talis Fleet (Pty) Ltd
- Teacrate Ltd
- Teacrate Rentals Ltd
- Tendai Travel (Pty) Ltd
- Tracker Technology Africa and Middle East (Pty) Ltd
- Tradeflow (Pty) Ltd
- Transnet International Holdings SOC Ltd
- Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA)
- Transnet Pipelines Rehabilitation Trust
- Transnet SOC Ltd
- Tuttle Insurance Brokers Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd
- Tuvaiddo Investments Pvt Ltd
- USSL Ltd
- UTF Transport and Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Value Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Vericon Outsourcing (Pty) Ltd
- Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Volkswagen Financial Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Vuswa Fleet Services (Pty) Ltd
- WesBank (Division of FirstRand Bank Ltd)
- Zeda Car Leasing (Pty) Ltd
- Zinhle Printers (Pty) Ltd
