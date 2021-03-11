South Africa Fruit and Vegetables Preserving and Processing Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Rhodes Food Group, Tiger Consumer Brands, Pioneer Foods, & Clover

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preserving and Processing of Fruit and Vegetables in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the South African fruit and vegetable processing industry, which includes frozen, canned and dried fruit and vegetables and fruit and vegetable juices.

It includes information on the state and size of the sector, developments and corporate actions and influencing factors, including the effect of and response to coronavirus.

There are profiles of 19 companies including Rhodes Food Group, Tiger Consumer Brands and Pioneer Foods. Other profiles include Clover, which was acquired by the Milco consortium and Libstar, which produces private label products.

Preserving and Processing of Fruit and Vegetables:

South Africa's fruit and vegetable processing industry has been identified as a key driver of inclusive and labour-intensive growth. Food and beverage manufacturing revenue was R566.7bn in 2019 and revenue in the fruit, vegetable, meat and fish processing sector was around R155.7bn.

The industry is increasingly concentrated and competition among major processors is on the rise. The sector faces a number of challenges including constrained consumer spending and increasingly stringent health and safety standards and regulations, especially for exporters.



Exports:

Over 80% of canned fruit is exported annually to Europe, America and Asia, and trade agreements and food safety are critical to the sustainability of the export market. More than 50% of South African dried fruit, including seedless raisins, sultanas, currants, peaches, pears, apricots and prunes, is also exported and major destinations include the UK, Germany, Japan, China and Singapore.



Coronavirus:

The onset of the pandemic coincided with summer crops being in season and caused minimal disruption. However, some manufacturers have stated that international turnover was severely affected by the slowdown in exports of canned fruit to China since early January and constraints at the port of Cape Town. The sector benefited from people buying larger quantities than normal when the country went into lockdown due to fear of food shortages.



