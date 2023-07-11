South Africa Generator Markets, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028 - Increasing Demand for Small Diesel Generators Due to the Ready Availability of Diesel and an Unstable Power Grid

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Generator Market By Product Type (AC Generator, DC Generator), By Installation (Stationary, Portable), By Output, By Fuel, By Application, By Cooling Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa Generator market was valued at USD 185.87 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.94%

Market growth is heavily influenced by rapid industrialization & urbanization, increase in the need for continuous & stable power supply, increase in investment on electrification of remote & rural area, and rising smart and digital solutions.

On the other hand, the implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution and rapid development in the renewable energy sector is expected to hamper the growth of South Africa generator market.

Increase In Need for Continuous & Stable Power Supply:

The rise of the generator market is being driven by an increase in steady energy demand from South Africa's emerging provinces, including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape.

This is attributed to the fact that industries are able to continue manufacturing and other processes without suffering production losses because backup power sources such as generators are employed when the main grid is unavailable.

In addition, owing to properties such as quick startup time, high efficiency, and reliability of generators, an increase has been witnessed in their demand from sectors such as oil & gas, manufacturing, building & construction, and processing. This factor is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the South Africa generator market during the forecast period.

The increase in road construction activities and rise in infrastructure projects, coupled with other construction activities in regions like Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal, together propel the demand for generators, which, in turn, drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, numerous activities are carried out in construction and building industries, such as concrete mixing, crane operation, bore well digging, on-site pre-stressed concrete production, welding operations, bridge construction, and rail/road construction that require consistent electric power.

Such an increasing need for electricity can be met with the help of generators, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the South Africa generator market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic halted these abovementioned activities, which, in turn, has led to a decrease in crude oil prices, thus resulting in sluggish growth of the generator market in the current and upcoming years.

Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization:

The generator industry continues to witness substantial growth due to advancements in product manufacturing technologies over decades. This is attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization, which have boosted the demand for efficient, advanced generator sets to cater to the regulatory criteria related to emissions.

Due to the increase in demand for generators in oil and gas mining, commercial complexes, and other residential and industrial applications, the generator market in regions like Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga exhibit potential growth opportunities. This has resulted in an upsurge in energy consumption at an enormous rate, which, in turn, increased the demand for generators.

Increase In Investment in Electrification of Remote & Rural Area:

The emerging regions such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape are engaged in the investment in electrification of remote and rural areas.

Furthermore, an increase in population and a surge in urbanization are the primary factors increasing the need for electrification, which fuels the demand for generators in these regions. These regions registered the highest electrification growth rate in the past five years with the help of on-grid and off-grid solutions. Thus, considering all aforementioned factors, the increase in demand for generators from emerging regions is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Moreover, rural electrification will help in boosting the growth of rural areas in terms of production, economy, and others. In addition, there is a huge potential for electricity generation in rural and remote areas using forest wood biomass, along with renewable energy such as solar or wind. This power generation is also called solar thermal power generation, which is expected to create opportunity in the South Africa generator market.

Smart and Digital Solutions:

The generator market is rapidly evolving to embrace the power of digitalization and smart control systems. This technological shift has allowed for enhanced efficiency in power generation and has paved the way for increased flexibility in meeting the demands of consumers. With digitalization and smart control systems, generators can operate efficiently and with greater precision, maximizing their output and minimizing waste.

These advances in technology have also had a significant impact on the management and maintenance of generators. With the integration of smart control systems, generators are now able to diagnose and repair themselves, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

Increasing the Demand for Small Diesel Generators

The need for small diesel generators has grown in South Africa as more remote areas suffer from unstable or limited access to the main power grid. Small diesel generators offer a dependable source of electricity, particularly in remote or underserved areas. They are often employed to provide for the fundamental electricity requirements of homes, small businesses, farms, and rural communities.

Implementation Of Stringent Government Regulations Toward Environmental Pollution:

The alarming increase in air pollution brought on by generators is a significant barrier to the growth of the generator sector in South Africa. The use of generators leads to significant health and environmental issues, which are likely to hinder the market's expansion.

Rapid Development in The Renewable Energy Sector:

During the projection period, the growth of the South Africa generator market is anticipated to be negatively impacted by significant expansion in the renewable energy industry. Due to increased investment in renewable energy projects, Gauteng has had the fastest growth rate.

Renewable energy sectors such as hydropower and, wind & solar are meeting the increasing needs of electricity from residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, which further hampers the demand for generators.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the South Africa Generator market.

Cummins South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Aksa Power Generation SA (Pty) Ltd

Caterpillar ( Africa ) (Proprietary) Limited

) (Proprietary) Limited Mitsubishi Power Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jubaili Bros SA (Pty) Ltd

Algen Power Generation (Pty) Ltd.

GenSol Generator Solutions

Honda Motor Southern Africa (Proprietary) Limited

Generator Logic Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Kirloskar Trading SA (Pty) Ltd.

Report Scope:

South Africa Generator Market, By Product Type:

AC Generator

DC Generator

South Africa Generator Market, By Installation:

Stationary

Portable

South Africa Generator Market, By Output:

Above 1000 kW

501-1000 kW

61-250 kW

Upto 60 kW

251-500 kW

South Africa Generator Market, By Fuel:

Diesel

Gas

Others

South Africa Generator Market, By Application:

Standby

Continuous

Peak Shaving

South Africa Generator Market, By Cooling Type:

Air Cooled

Water Cooled

Hydrogen Cooled

South Africa Generator Market, By End User:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

South Africa Generator Market, By Region:

Gauteng

KwaZulu-Natal

Western Cape

Eastern Cape

Mpumalanga

Limpopo

North-West

Free State

Northern Cape

