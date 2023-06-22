South Africa Growing of Cereals and Other Crops Industry Report 2022: Increasing Focus on the Impact of Business Operations on the Environment and a Need to Adapt to Climate Change

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growing of Cereals and Other Crops in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing of cereals and other crops includes major products such as maize and wheat and other cereal crops such as sunflower, groundnuts, sorghum, dry beans, barley, canola and oats.

It includes geographical, production and trade information as well as information on the notable players, corporate actions, developments, trends, regulation, outlook and influencing factors such as climate and rainfall trends and land reform policies.

The Growing of Cereals and Other Crops in South Africa

Good rainfall and favourable conditions led to a near record maize crop in 2020, which moderated in 2021. Soyabean and sunflower crop volumes have grown, while groundnuts, sorghum and dry beans declined. Winter crops such as wheat experienced growth.

Good production occurred at the same time as an increase in selected agricultural commodity prices, leading to a rise in gross income and an improvement in the country's trade balance. Maize and wheat are especially important as they are staple foods and contribute to food security.

Rising Costs

Higher revenues from increases in producer prices may help absorb the impact of rising input costs of fuel, fertilisers and agrochemicals. The industry faces inconsistent energy supply, increasing administered prices, inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes and decaying public infrastructure including road and rail for transport as well as uncompetitive port operations.

The war in Ukraine is expected to continue pushing input costs higher, particularly fertiliser prices as Russia is a major exporter of fertiliser materials.

Key Trends

The area harvested for maize has declined over time, but with improved yields, crop size has increased. The use of genetically modified maize technology since the early 2000s has contributed to increases in yield. Producer prices for grapes, avocados and lemon and limes have had greater growth than field crops.

Due to constrained growing conditions, South Africa has not been able to exploit rising wheat producer prices more fully and continues to rely on imports. There is an increasing focus on the impact of business operations on the environment and a need to adapt to climate change.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Trade
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
6.8. Access to finance

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qc7bp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global DNA Digital Data Storage Market Outlook 2023-2035: Rising Investment to Enhance Data Storage Capacity to Bolster Growth

Global Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry Report 2023: Focus on Initial Systems, Aftermarket Components & Consumables, and Service Revenues

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.