South Africa Growing of Cereals and Other Crops Industry Report 2022: Increasing Focus on the Impact of Business Operations on the Environment and a Need to Adapt to Climate Change

The growing of cereals and other crops includes major products such as maize and wheat and other cereal crops such as sunflower, groundnuts, sorghum, dry beans, barley, canola and oats.

It includes geographical, production and trade information as well as information on the notable players, corporate actions, developments, trends, regulation, outlook and influencing factors such as climate and rainfall trends and land reform policies.



The Growing of Cereals and Other Crops in South Africa



Good rainfall and favourable conditions led to a near record maize crop in 2020, which moderated in 2021. Soyabean and sunflower crop volumes have grown, while groundnuts, sorghum and dry beans declined. Winter crops such as wheat experienced growth.

Good production occurred at the same time as an increase in selected agricultural commodity prices, leading to a rise in gross income and an improvement in the country's trade balance. Maize and wheat are especially important as they are staple foods and contribute to food security.



Rising Costs



Higher revenues from increases in producer prices may help absorb the impact of rising input costs of fuel, fertilisers and agrochemicals. The industry faces inconsistent energy supply, increasing administered prices, inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes and decaying public infrastructure including road and rail for transport as well as uncompetitive port operations.

The war in Ukraine is expected to continue pushing input costs higher, particularly fertiliser prices as Russia is a major exporter of fertiliser materials.



Key Trends



The area harvested for maize has declined over time, but with improved yields, crop size has increased. The use of genetically modified maize technology since the early 2000s has contributed to increases in yield. Producer prices for grapes, avocados and lemon and limes have had greater growth than field crops.

Due to constrained growing conditions, South Africa has not been able to exploit rising wheat producer prices more fully and continues to rely on imports. There is an increasing focus on the impact of business operations on the environment and a need to adapt to climate change.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Trade

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Access to finance



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



