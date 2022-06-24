South Africa IT Industry Report 2022: Rankings, Spending Forecasts and Estimates, Notable Players and their Performance, Corporate Actions, Regulation, Influencing Factors and Trends

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The IT Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the IT industry, including hardware manufacturing, assembly, and supply; software development and supply; and retail sales of hardware and software.

It includes information on the size of the sector, rankings, spending forecasts and estimates, notable players and their performance, corporate actions, regulation, influencing factors and trends.

There are profiles of 105 companies, including major software and hardware companies such as AdaptIT, Business Connexion, Dell and IBM, ecommerce companies such as Africa Online and Takealot, transaction technology companies such as Mastercard and MediKredit and companies that have come under scrutiny such as Ayo and EOH.

The pandemic has given an enormous boost to digital transformation, and the IT industry. Supply chain issues, chip shortages, an upsurge in cybercrime, and the July riots all had a major impact on South African companies and the way they work. The IT sector is expecting the increasing access to broadband and fibre and the release of spectrum to drive digital transformation in the country.

Ratings of South Africa's IT industry compared to top global performers on network readiness to optimise the use of ICTs, the relationship between ICT infrastructure investment and economic growth and digital competitiveness show that South Africa's rankings are low compared to global economies and the highest on the African continent.

Trends

The adoption of hybrid work models and most leaders of large companies in South Africa expect to adopt a more hybrid way of working permanently.

The pandemic created greater impetus for digitalisation uptake, which allows companies to use their data more effectively to gain better insight and thus become more competitive. Key drivers in the sector include artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, 5G and the internet of things.

Cybersecurity and Crime

The move to remote work has exposed many security risks, and it is estimated that the global average cost of a data breach increased by 10% year-on-year in 2021.

In South Africa there have been a number of attacks such as on Transnet Port Terminals, which brought ports and railways to a standstill. Ransomware attacks are the top cyberthreat for the year ahead, followed by business interruptions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. IT-Related Government Initiatives

6.5. Governance and Procurement Issues

6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Cybersecurity and Crime

6.8. Environmental Issues

6.9. Electricity Supply Constraints

6.10. Cyclicality



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDICES

Appendix 1 -Summary of Notable Players

Computer and Related Activities

Wholesale and Retail of Laptops, Desktops and Peripherals

Appendix 2 - SME Hardware Manufacturers, Hardware Suppliers, and e-Waste Refurbishers

Appendix 3 - IT-related Projects and Initiatives on the African Continent

Appendix 4 - 20 Highest Paid Positions at South Africa's Multinational IT Companies and equivalent salaries at small to medium local enterprises

COMPANY PROFILES

COMPUTER AND RELATED ACTIVITIES

4Sight Holdings Ltd

Accenture ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Accsys (Pty) Ltd

ACI Global Ltd

Active Track (Pty) Ltd

AdaptIT Holdings Ltd

Adcorp Workforce Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd

Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd

Altron Ltd

Alviva Holdings Ltd

AOLC (Pty) Ltd

AYO Technology Solutions Ltd

B D Silks CC

Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd

and Dominick (Pty) Ltd Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Cisco Systems ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Cocre8 IT Services (Pty) Ltd

ContinuitySA (Pty) Ltd

Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd

Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd

Datatec Ltd

Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd

Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)

EasyPay (Pty) Ltd

Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd

EOH Holdings Ltd

ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd

Faranani IT Services (Pty) Ltd

Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd

Gijima Group Ltd

Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd

IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Intel South Africa Corporation

International Time and Access Technologies CC

Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Iron Mountain South Africa Information Management (Pty) Ltd

Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd

IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd

Lightstone Consumer (Pty) Ltd

Mastercard Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Metrofile Holdings Ltd

Micro Focus Software South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd

Mustek Ltd

Naspers Ltd

Net1 Applied Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd

Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd

Oracle Corporation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd

Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd

PBT Group Ltd

Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd

QCK Lezmin 4648 CC

Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd SAS Institute (Pty) Ltd

SBE International SA (Pty) Ltd

Setcom (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Silkwood Trading 18 (Pty) Ltd

Sirius Sales (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd

Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd

State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd

Stellar Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd

Systems Africa CC

Systems Applications Products ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd

Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Time Attendance and Access Control CC

Toppan FaceTech (Pty) Ltd

Trac Tech (Pty) Ltd

Transaction Control Technologies (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Trillobate Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Trustlink (Pty) Ltd

Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd

Virdi Distribution SA (Pty) Ltd

Visio Pix (Pty) Ltd

Wizzit Payments (Pty) Ltd

Xneelo (Pty) Ltd

WHOLESALE AND RETAIL OF LAPTOPS, DESKTOPS AND PERIPHERALS

Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd

Alviva Holdings Ltd

AOLC (Pty) Ltd

ASUSTek Computer Inc

Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd

CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CoCre8 Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd

Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd

Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd

Intel South Africa Corporation

ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd

JD Consumer Electronics and Appliances (Pty) Ltd

Lenovo ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Mustek Ltd

Oracle Corporation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8im1ph

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets