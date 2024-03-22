South Africa IT Industry Report 2024: Competitive Environment, Local and International Influencing Factors, Outlook, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The IT Industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for software and hardware products is expected to remain strong. This includes demand for digital transformation solutions as businesses use technology and innovation to re-invent and improve their operations. Growth will also come from cybersecurity services, local service providers offering value-added cloud computing services, and the development of fintech services.

This report focuses on the information technology (IT) industry, including hardware manufacturing, assembly, and supply; software development and supply; and retail sales of hardware and software. It includes information on the size, state and economic contribution of the industry and trends including digital transformation, cloud computing, fintech, ecommerce and cybersecurity.

It includes information on corporate actions, trade, government's procurement and IT spend, corruption and competition issues. There are profiles of 102 companies including notable players such as Adapt It, Altron, 4Sight Holdings, Datatec, Mustek, and EOH, major international players such as Microsoft, IBM and Dell and retailers such as Takealot. Local cloud service providers include Synthesis, BlueSky (which provides cloud consultancy services for Salesforce), AWS, Tableau, and Alteryx products, and Obsidian.

Trends

Demand is growing for the use of big data, robotics, cloud computing, IoT and AI solutions. Emerging technologies drive demand for innovative solutions and digital transformation services. Financial regulation and security concerns drive demand for compliant and secure financial transactions. Hybrid remote and office work. Increasing interest in green technology or more efficient IT hardware. Increasing risk of cybercrime drives demand for secure IT solutions. IT workloads are shifting to the cloud, and large IT companies are managing clients' shift to the cloud. There is growing demand for fintech solutions driven by the growth in ecommerce and the adoption of mobile technology.

Challenges

Delayed implementation of vital projects such as digital migration and SA Connect and development of appropriate policies and regulations.

Extreme shortage of professional skills to offer existing services and keep pace with new developments, resulting in a reliance on external and imported skills. Fallout from IT company involvement in procurement irregularities. Government's fiscal challenges have led to delays in some IT projects. Hardware retailers have been negatively affected by ports delays.

High cost of importing ICT hardware, software, and services due to exchange rate. Loadshedding. Network and ICT readiness are not as high as they should be. Reliance on imported products. Security threats from increasing cybercrime and a lack of associated skills. The slowing economy, which reduces IT spending by companies and the government.

Introduction

While the burst of growth in the IT sector during the pandemic has dissipated, demand for software and hardware products is expected to remain strong. Demand will be driven by digital transformation at companies and the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, which require stronger computing power.

Loadshedding has had positive and negative effects on the IT industry as it has led to a surge in demand for inverters, solar panels, and batteries, but affected the rollout of data centres, which are energy intensive. Other challenges include the global shortage of IT skills, delays in state ICT initiatives and IT projects and a slowdown of venture capital funding to startups, all of which have put a brake on IT spending.

Opportunities

Cloud computing value-added services.

Demand for cybersecurity products. Development of smart cities and provinces and a large number of e-services such as e-learning, e-payments, e-governance, and e-commerce. Ecommerce Fintech products and solutions. Green technology or more efficient IT hardware. Tech products and solutions developed by innovative tech startups. The digital transformation trend is fuelling growth for IT products and services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1 Industry Value Chain

2.2 Geographic Position

2.3 Size of the Industry

3 LOCAL

3.1 State of the Industry

3.2 Key Trends

3.3 Key Issues

3.4 Notable Players

3.5 Trade

3.6 Corporate Actions

3.7 Regulations

3.8 Enterprise Development and Social Development

4 AFRICA

5 INTERNATIONAL

6 INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1 Economic Environment

6.2 Labour

6.3 Environmental Issues

6.4 Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5 Government Procurement

6.6 Cybersecurity

6.7 Loadshedding

6.8 Corruption

6.9 Rising Inputs

7 COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1 Competition

7.2 Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3 Barriers to Entry

8 INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9 OUTLOOK

10 INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11 . REFERENCES

11.1 Publications

11.2 Websites

APPENDIX 1 - Computer and Related Activities

APPENDIX 2 - Wholesale and Retail of Laptops, Desktops and Peripherals

COMPANY PROFILES - Computer and Related Activities

4Sight Holdings Ltd

Accenture ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Accsys (Pty) Ltd

ACI Global Ltd

Active Track (Pty) Ltd

AdaptIT Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Adcorp Workforce Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd

Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd

Altron Ltd

Alviva Holdings (Pty) Ltd

AOLC (Pty) Ltd

AYO Technology Solutions Ltd

B D Silks CC

Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd

and Dominick (Pty) Ltd Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Cocre8 IT Services (Pty) Ltd

Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd

Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd

Datatec Ltd

Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd

Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)

EasyPay (Pty) Ltd

Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd

EOH Holdings Ltd

ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd

Faranani IT Services (Pty) Ltd

Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd

Gijima Group Ltd

Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd

IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Intel South Africa Corporation

International Time and Access Technologies CC

Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Iron Mountain South Africa Information Management (Pty) Ltd

Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd

IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd

Lesaka Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Lightstone Consumer (Pty) Ltd

Mastercard Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Metrofile Holdings Ltd

Micro Focus Software South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd

Mustek Ltd

Naspers Ltd

Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd

Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd

Oracle Corporation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd

Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd

PBSA (Pty) Ltd

PBT Group Ltd

Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd

QCK Lezmin 4648 CC

Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd SAS Institute (Pty) Ltd

SBE International SA (Pty) Ltd

Sentri Systems CC

Setcom (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Silkwood Trading 18 (Pty) Ltd

Sirius Sales (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Solar and Security Nerd (Pty) Ltd

South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd

Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd

State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd

Systems Africa (Pty) Ltd

Systems Applications Products ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd

Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Toppan Gravity (Pty) Ltd

Trac Tech (Pty) Ltd

Transaction Control Technologies (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Trustlink (Pty) Ltd

Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd

Virdi Distribution SA (Pty) Ltd

Wizzit Digital SA (Pty) Ltd

Xneelo (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Wholesale and Retail of Laptops, Desktops and Peripherals

Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd

Alviva Holdings (Pty) Ltd

AOLC (Pty) Ltd

ASUSTek Computer Inc

Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd

CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CoCre8 Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd

Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd

Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd

Intel South Africa Corporation

ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd

JD Consumer Electronics and Appliances (Pty) Ltd

Lenovo ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Mustek Ltd

Oracle Corporation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd

