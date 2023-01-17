South Africa Legal Services and Activities Industry Report 2022 Featuring Bowmans, Werksmans, Webber Wentzel, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, ENSafrica, Norton Rose Fulbright, Spoor & Fisher and Adams & Adams

Jan 17, 2023, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Services and Activities in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers legal services and activities in South Africa including knowledge management. It includes statistics on law firms and legal services professionals, information on the size and state of the industry, trends, regulation and influencing factors.
The legal activities and services sector in South Africa has partly recovered from the pandemic, but growth may have begun to stagnate as the number of new firm openings and newly admitted advocates and attorneys has declined. The sector is set to continue to adopt new technology to reduce costs and streamline procedures.
Legal practitioners could come under increasing pressure as operating costs increase and with expected regulation of legal fees and the development of a legal sector code underway. Concern over abusive practices in the profession is growing , while there is also concern on whether corruption has infiltrated the sector.
There are profiles of 28 companies including major firms such as Bowmans, Werksmans, Webber Wentzel, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, ENSafrica and Norton Rose Fulbright and other notable players such as Spoor & Fisher and Adams & Adams.
Key Trends
The publication of the draft Legal Sector Code in July 2022 is expected to influence the hiring of more black and female candidates and place more focus on pro bono services. There is a growing gap between the number of LLB graduates and the number of attorneys admitted to the profession each year, and although demand for legal services is growing, the sector faces an oversupply of formally qualified graduates.
Demand for Legal Services
There has been an increase in hiring legal practitioners to address regulatory requirements, partly driven by the Protection of Personal Information Act.
There is strong demand for practitioners who specialise in BEE and environmental, social and governance requirements. Demand for legaltech is expected to continue to grow as clients look for more affordable legal services, which will impact legal firms negatively.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
- Adams & Adams
- Allen and Overy (South Africa) Inc
- Baker and McKenzie Inc
- Bell Dewar Inc
- Bowman Gilfillan Inc
- Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc
- Cox Yeats Attorneys
- D M Kisch Inc
- Daly Maqubela Oliphant Inc
- Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc
- Fairbridge Arderne and Lawton Inc
- Fluxmans Inc
- Garlicke and Bousfield Inc
- Gildenhuys Malatji Inc
- Goldberg and de Villiers Inc
- Hahn and Hahn Inc
- Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc
- Lawtons Inc
- Livingston Leandy Inc
- Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Inc
- Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
- Smith Tabata Buchanan Boyes Inc
- Spoor and Fisher Partners
- Stowell and Co Inc
- Von Seidels Intellectual Property Attorneys
- Webber Wentzel
- Werksmans Inc
- Werthschroder Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87uz39
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article