South Africa Manufacture and Wholesale of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market Report 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After increasing for several years, sales of agricultural machinery reached multi-decade highs in 2022, largely due to good harvests and high agricultural commodity prices that boosted farmers' incomes. Retail sales data shows that new tractor sales in 2022 were the highest in 40 years.

Combine harvester and all new agricultural machinery sales increased significantly. Farmers' incomes were boosted by higher agricultural commodity prices, good harvests and banks being more willing to offer financing.

Headwinds

Manufacturers and wholesalers are facing challenges such as poor economic growth, high input costs and inconsistent supply of electricity. Between 2020 and the middle of 2022, there was a severe global shortage of new agricultural machinery due to the suspension of machinery production, supply chain problems and a shortage of microchips and other spare parts. Local distributors struggled to import enough machinery to satisfy demand. Other challenges are exchange rate volatility, growing structural challenges around water and sanitation, and road infrastructure and port inefficiencies.

Key Trends

There is increased use of machinery developed for precision farming, and autonomous machinery that performs tasks like planting and harvesting. Technology is increasingly available in cheaper models, making it more accessible. Machinery is becoming more environmentally-friendly in terms of fuel efficiency, lower emissions and the development of battery electric machinery. Forestry machinery is becoming more efficient and sophisticated to increase productivity.

Report Coverage

This report on the manufacture and wholesale of agricultural and forestry machinery in South Africa includes information on the state and size of the sector, agricultural and other industry-related economic data, notable players, corporate actions, and factors influencing the sector such as competition from importers and distributors of international brands, input costs and power disruption. The report includes profiles of 23 companies such as Bell Equipment, Senwes, John Deere, BHBW and Iveco.


Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Performance of the Agricultural and Forestry Industries
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Input Costs
6.4. Inconsistent Electricity Supply
6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation
6.6. Unforeseen Events
6.7. Labour
6.8. Environmental Issues
6.9. Government Support

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

  • African Traction and Associated Technologies (Pty) Ltd
  • AGCO South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Agrico (Pty) Ltd
  • ARGO Industrial (Pty) Ltd
  • Bell Equipment Company S A (Pty) Ltd
  • Bell Equipment Sales South Africa Ltd
  • BHBW South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Desmond Equipment S A (Pty) Ltd
  • Engitek (Pty) Ltd
  • Forestry Plant and Equipment Sales CC
  • G C Tillage CC
  • Iveco SA (Pty) Ltd
  • John Deere (Pty) Ltd
  • LEMKEN South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Nukor Woodtech (Pty) Ltd
  • Orbach Agri (Pty) Ltd
  • Packo RSA (Pty) Ltd
  • Piket Implemente (Pty) Ltd
  • Radium Engineering (Pty) Ltd
  • Rovic and Leers (Pty) Ltd
  • Senwes Ltd
  • Talbert Pivots (Pty) Ltd
  • Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd

