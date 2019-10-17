South Africa Manufacturing and Supply of Batteries Report 2019 with Profiles of Probe Corporation, AutoX, Eveready, Energizer, and Duracell

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture and Supply of Batteries in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of batteries with information on the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it. It includes comprehensive information on primary, lithium-ion, automotive and electric vehicle batteries, energy storage and giant and industrial batteries. There are profiles of nine companies including Metindustrial, the Metair division that includes First National Battery, the market leader.



The Manufacture and Supply of Batteries and EMD:



The strength of the automotive and independent power producer industries and strong energy security research and development activity continue to support growth in the battery manufacturing industry. There is a significant opportunity for continued development on the back of increasing renewable generation and energy storage investment, partly to counter the increased risk of an Eskom failure. In the past decade, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery market doubled on average every three years due to the increased usage of mobile phones, computer tablets, and laptops.



New Growth Opportunities:



Batteries powering electric vehicles are forecast to make up 90% of the lithium-ion battery market by 2025, and the energy storage demand side management and back-up power market is expected to increase significantly. The industry is in transition as new entrants, including traditional energy players, enter the battery industry, by providing charging services at forecourts and by investing in battery manufacture themselves. Technology advancements, fuel economy standards and incentives for zero- and low-emissions vehicles and tax incentives on energy storage are all driving industry growth.



There are profiles of Probe Corporation, in which Thesele Group acquired 49.95%, major automotive battery manufacturer AutoX and household names Eveready, Energizer, and Duracell.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Supply and Demand Impacts

5.4. Rising Operating Costs

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Labour

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Environmental



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



AutoX (Pty) Ltd

Donaventa Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Duracell South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Energizer ( South Africa ) Ltd

) Ltd Eveready (Pty) Ltd

Just Batteries (Pty) Ltd

Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd

Probe Corporation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Solguard (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwnywk



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

