South Africa Medical and Surgical Equipment Supply and Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Multinational Companies with Local Subsidiaries or Partners Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Supply and Manufacture of Medical and Surgical Equipment Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture and supply of medical and surgical equipment and orthopaedic appliances in South Africa includes information on the state of the sector, the main devices used and imported, utilisation of healthcare services using medical technology, licences, notable players and technology and innovation.

There are profiles of 65 companies including international companies present in South Africa such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Medical, Siemens, notable pharmaceutical wholesalers and retailers, and other notable players such Southern Medical, CapeRay and Ascendis.



Industry Insights

Dominance of Imports: Multinational companies with local subsidiaries or partners dominate the South African medical devices industry, as imports account for a significant portion of the market, estimated at around 90%.

Disposable Devices and Diagnostic Imaging: Disposable devices hold the largest share in the market, followed by diagnostic imaging equipment. These segments play a crucial role in meeting the demand for medical devices in the country.

Public and Private Sector Divide: The public sector accounts for nearly half of healthcare expenditure in South Africa , serving a significant portion of the population. In contrast, the private sector is better equipped with medical devices and resources.

, serving a significant portion of the population. In contrast, the private sector is better equipped with medical devices and resources. Prevalence of Diseases and Ageing Population: The demand for medical devices is driven by the high prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as trauma cases. Additionally, an ageing population contributes to the need for various medical devices and orthopaedic appliances.

Economic Challenges and Affordability: Low economic growth, declining health budgets, and high unemployment rates have led to stagnant medical scheme membership and price sensitivity among consumers. Affordability issues in private medical insurance further impact the demand for medical devices.

Competition and Collaboration: Local suppliers face competition from established global companies in the market. Initiatives such as the Medical Device and Diagnostic Innovation Cluster aim to foster collaboration and enhance competition in the industry.

Adoption of Medical Telematic Technology: Medical telematic technology is being increasingly utilized to provide remote patient management services, enabling the management of patients from their homes.

Shift towards Affordable Medical Aid Packages: Affordability concerns have prompted a move towards cheaper medical aid packages, influencing consumer choices and impacting device preferences in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDICES

COMPANY PROFILES

A P S Terapie Suid-Afrika CC

Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Ascendis Health Ltd

B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd

Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Brittan Healthcare (Pty) Ltd

BSN Medical (Pty) Ltd

CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd

Capricorn Biomedical (Pty) Ltd

CE Mobility Wheelchairs (Pty) Ltd

Cerdak (Pty) Ltd

Champion Health Care (Pty) Ltd

Consulens Medical Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Demant South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Drager South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Electro Spyres Medical (Pty) Ltd

Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Evergreen Latex CC

Fluoro Vizion (Pty) Ltd

Fortis X (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Medical Care South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G and S Medical Supplies CC

Gabler Medical (Pty) Ltd

GE Healthcare (Pty) Ltd

Grobir Medical Suppliers (Pty) Ltd

Hutz Hospi Tec (Pty) Ltd

IDT Diagnostics CC

iMvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Medical (Pty) Ltd

Lodox Systems (Pty) Ltd

M and L Medical Suppliers CC

Medi-Safe Surgicals (Pty) Ltd

Medical Diagnostech (Pty) Ltd

Medical Innovations (Pty) Ltd

Medinox (Pty) Ltd

Medtronic (Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Megrotex (Pty) Ltd

Minoan Medical (Pty) Ltd

MouldProd Exhibitions Ltd

Multisurge (Pty) Ltd

New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ntshatsheli Trading (Pty) Ltd

Orthopaedic Suppliers CC

Philips South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd

Radical Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Roche Diabetes Care South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Roche Products (Pty) Ltd

S A Biomedical (Pty) Ltd

SafMed (Pty) Ltd

Shonaquip (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Sinapi Biomedical (Pty) Ltd

Southern Implants (Pty) Ltd

Southern Medical (Pty) Ltd

SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd

Stryker South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Teleflex Medical (Pty) Ltd

Ti-TaMED (Pty) Ltd

Vertice Healthcare (Pty) Ltd

VoiceAmp (Pty) Ltd

Welch Allyn South Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egp2tq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets