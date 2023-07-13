South Africa Medical and Surgical Equipment Supply and Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Multinational Companies with Local Subsidiaries or Partners Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Supply and Manufacture of Medical and Surgical Equipment Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture and supply of medical and surgical equipment and orthopaedic appliances in South Africa includes information on the state of the sector, the main devices used and imported, utilisation of healthcare services using medical technology, licences, notable players and technology and innovation.

There are profiles of 65 companies including international companies present in South Africa such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Medical, Siemens, notable pharmaceutical wholesalers and retailers, and other notable players such Southern Medical, CapeRay and Ascendis.

Industry Insights

  • Dominance of Imports: Multinational companies with local subsidiaries or partners dominate the South African medical devices industry, as imports account for a significant portion of the market, estimated at around 90%.
  • Disposable Devices and Diagnostic Imaging: Disposable devices hold the largest share in the market, followed by diagnostic imaging equipment. These segments play a crucial role in meeting the demand for medical devices in the country.
  • Public and Private Sector Divide: The public sector accounts for nearly half of healthcare expenditure in South Africa, serving a significant portion of the population. In contrast, the private sector is better equipped with medical devices and resources.
  • Prevalence of Diseases and Ageing Population: The demand for medical devices is driven by the high prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as trauma cases. Additionally, an ageing population contributes to the need for various medical devices and orthopaedic appliances.
  • Economic Challenges and Affordability: Low economic growth, declining health budgets, and high unemployment rates have led to stagnant medical scheme membership and price sensitivity among consumers. Affordability issues in private medical insurance further impact the demand for medical devices.
  • Competition and Collaboration: Local suppliers face competition from established global companies in the market. Initiatives such as the Medical Device and Diagnostic Innovation Cluster aim to foster collaboration and enhance competition in the industry.
  • Adoption of Medical Telematic Technology: Medical telematic technology is being increasingly utilized to provide remote patient management services, enabling the management of patients from their homes.
  • Shift towards Affordable Medical Aid Packages: Affordability concerns have prompted a move towards cheaper medical aid packages, influencing consumer choices and impacting device preferences in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDICES

COMPANY PROFILES

  • A P S Terapie Suid-Afrika CC
  • Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
  • Ascendis Health Ltd
  • B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd
  • Brittan Healthcare (Pty) Ltd
  • BSN Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • Capricorn Biomedical (Pty) Ltd
  • CE Mobility Wheelchairs (Pty) Ltd
  • Cerdak (Pty) Ltd
  • Champion Health Care (Pty) Ltd
  • Consulens Medical Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd
  • Demant South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd
  • Drager South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Electro Spyres Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd
  • Evergreen Latex CC
  • Fluoro Vizion (Pty) Ltd
  • Fortis X (Pty) Ltd
  • Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd
  • Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Fresenius Medical Care South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • G and S Medical Supplies CC
  • Gabler Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • GE Healthcare (Pty) Ltd
  • Grobir Medical Suppliers (Pty) Ltd
  • Hutz Hospi Tec (Pty) Ltd
  • IDT Diagnostics CC
  • iMvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd
  • Johnson and Johnson Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • Lodox Systems (Pty) Ltd
  • M and L Medical Suppliers CC
  • Medi-Safe Surgicals (Pty) Ltd
  • Medical Diagnostech (Pty) Ltd
  • Medical Innovations (Pty) Ltd
  • Medinox (Pty) Ltd
  • Medtronic (Africa) (Pty) Ltd
  • Megrotex (Pty) Ltd
  • Minoan Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • MouldProd Exhibitions Ltd
  • Multisurge (Pty) Ltd
  • New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Ntshatsheli Trading (Pty) Ltd
  • Orthopaedic Suppliers CC
  • Philips South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd
  • Radical Mobility (Pty) Ltd
  • Roche Diabetes Care South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Roche Products (Pty) Ltd
  • S A Biomedical (Pty) Ltd
  • SafMed (Pty) Ltd
  • Shonaquip (Pty) Ltd
  • Siemens (Pty) Ltd
  • Sinapi Biomedical (Pty) Ltd
  • Southern Implants (Pty) Ltd
  • Southern Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • Stryker South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Teleflex Medical (Pty) Ltd
  • Ti-TaMED (Pty) Ltd
  • Vertice Healthcare (Pty) Ltd
  • VoiceAmp (Pty) Ltd
  • Welch Allyn South Africa (Pty) Ltd

