South Africa Minerals Mining Service Activities Market Trends Report 2022 with Focus on Automation, Digitisation and Remote Operations

This report on service activities incidental to mining of minerals in South Africa covers various services to mining companies such as site preparation, drilling, blasting, crushing, screening, truck loading, hauling, stockpile management, shaft sinking, rock boring, tunnelling, exploration drilling and mine rehabilitation. It includes information on the state of the sector, notable players, corporate actions and developments.
There are profiles of 25 companies including major players such as Aveng Moolmans and Master Drilling and Murray & Roberts, logistics companies such as Cargo Carriers and specialist services providers such as Lesedi Drilling and Mining Contracting and UMS Shaft Sinkers.
Service Activities Incidental to Mining of Minerals in South Africa
Conditions in the mining services industry are favourable, and most companies are positive about their prospects, largely due to higher demand for commodities.
The mining support services industry's total income has been increasing over the past few years, and demand for the industry's services is expected to grow due to the large volumes of metals and minerals needed for the global clean energy transition. Africa is widely regarded as a key long-term growth market for mining, providing opportunities for local mining services companies.
However, the local mining industry's sustainability is not certain, as not enough mines are being developed to replace ageing mines.
Trends
Mines are getting deeper and are developed in more remote locations, which has an impact on providers of services to these mines. Mining companies expect service providers to access orebodies faster and mining services companies are increasingly using digitisation and manufacturing boring equipment that meets the growing demand for deeper and wider holes.
Providers of drilling and rock boring services are introducing more mechanisation and remote operations to improve productivity and safety.
Technology, Research and Development
New technology includes semi-autonomously controlled equipment, articulated wheeled carriers and high-capacity openpit drilling rigs, and there is a focus on automation, digitisation and remote operation.
Products under development include a shaft boring machine for hard-rock applications and there is increasing use of technologies that monitor operator and machine performance and simulators and virtual reality for training.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Performance of the Mining Industry
6.3. Economic Environment
6.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.5. Input Costs
6.6. Labour
6.7. Environmental Issues
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
- Summary of Notable Players
- Company Profiles
- African Mining and Crushing SA (Pty) Ltd
- African Sun Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Afrimat Ltd
- Andru Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Aveng Moolmans (Pty) Ltd
- Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd
- Concor Mining Services (Pty) Ltd
- Fraser Alexander (Pty) Ltd
- Lesedi Drilling and Mining Contracting Company (Pty) Ltd
- Master Drilling Group Ltd
- MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Murray and Roberts Cementation (Pty) Ltd
- Newrak Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Raubex Group Ltd
- Redpath Mining South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Reinhardt Transport Group (Pty) Ltd
- Rosond Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd
- Super Group Ltd
- Transnet SOC Ltd
- Triple M Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Trollope Mining Services (2000) (Pty) Ltd
- UMS Shaft Sinkers (Pty) Ltd
- Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Zizwe Open Cast Mining (Pty) Ltd
