South Africa Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Industry Report 2022: Size and State of the sector, Regulations and Developments, Disruption by e-Hailing Companies and Security Issues

This report focuses on the minibus taxi, bus and coach and metered taxi services industry. It includes information on the size and state of the sector, regulations and developments, including the effects of disruption by e-hailing companies and security issues in the bus sector.

There are profiles of 57 companies including bus companies such as Arrow, Greyhound and Intercape, traditional taxi operators such as Rose and Eagle and e-hailing services Bolt and Uber.

The vast majority of South Africans are totally dependent on public transport (bus, taxi and rail) for transportation, spending on average 20% of their disposable income on public transport compared to a 10% average in developing countries.

However, public transport is inefficient and there is a lack of adequate infrastructure. COVID-19 had a significant effect on the industry as people changed the way they live and work, and the probability of the industry returning to pre-pandemic levels in terms of passenger trips and revenue is unlikely.



Subsidies



Buses and trains benefit from government subsidies, but minibus taxis are unsubsidised and have low profit margins. The taxi industry, including street-hailing and e-hailing services, was severely affected by the pandemic and continues to struggle to recover to sustainable levels. Rising fuel and vehicle purchase and operating costs have amplified calls by minibus taxi associations for government to subsidise the sector.



Bus and coach services



The bus fleet is ageing, becoming less reliable and requiring increasing maintenance. Lack of adequate funding has resulted in many areas not being served by buses, even where demand exists, leading to a market that becomes 'captured' by the taxi industry.

The bus and coach industry has also been subjected to ongoing, systematic and co-ordinated attacks. Sales of new buses decreased by 17.8% in the first half of 2022 in comparison with 2021, as bus operators have opted to either refurbish vehicles or purchase reconditioned units.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Russia-Ukraine War

6.3. July 2021 Civil Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

6.4. April 2022 Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal

6.5. Economic Environment

6.6. Fuel prices

6.7. Tourism

6.8. Cyclicality

6.9. Labour

6.10. Environmental Issues

6.11. Infrastructure

6.12. Electricity supply restrictions and load-shedding

6.13. Safety and security

6.14. Automotive industry

6.15. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.16. Government Support and Initiatives

6.17. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS

Urban, Suburban & Inter-urban Bus & Coach Passenger Lines

The Metered Taxi Industry

Company Profiles

Africa's Best 350 (Pty) Ltd

Best 350 (Pty) Ltd Algoa Bus Company (Pty) Ltd

Amarosa Trading (Pty) Ltd

Andy's Metered Cabs (Pty) Ltd

Arrow Coaches CC

Atamelang Bus Transport (Pty) Ltd

Autopax Passenger Services SOC Ltd

Bolt Services ZA (Pty) Ltd

Buscor (Pty) Ltd

ChaufHer South Africa (Pty) Ltd

City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality

City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality (The)

Combined Transport Services (Pty) Ltd

Cream Magenta 326 (Pty) Ltd

Cullinan Holdings Ltd

Duzi Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Eagle Radio Taxis (Pty) Ltd

Eldo Coaches (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Elwierda (Stellenbosch) (Pty) Ltd

Emmaculate Transport and Cabs (Pty) Ltd

Emondhlo Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Excite Backpackers (Pty) Ltd

Frontier Transport Holdings Ltd

Gauteng Coaches (Pty) Ltd

George Local Municipality

Great North Transport (SOC) Ltd

Greyhound Coach Lines (Pty) Ltd

Ikhwezi Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Imperial Logistics Motion (Pty) Ltd

Intercape Ferreira Mainliner (Pty) Ltd

Itumele Bus Lines (Pty) Ltd

Johannesburg Metropolitan Bus Services SOC Ltd

KZN Bus Services (Pty) Ltd

KZT Bus Services (Pty) Ltd

KZT Country Cruiser (Pty) Ltd

Maxi Drivers Association NPC

Mayibuye Transport Corporation

Metro Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Northwest Star SOC Ltd

Orange Cabs (Pty) Ltd

Phumatra Transport Enterprise (Pty) Ltd

Piotrans (Pty) Ltd

Polokwane Local Municipality

PUTCO (Pty) Ltd

Roodepoort Metered Taxi Association NPC

Rose Travel and Enterprises Ltd

Rustenburg Local Municipality

Sandton Taxi Cabs (Pty) Ltd

Scopefull 21 (Pty) Ltd

South Coast Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Stabus Tours (Pty) Ltd

Tansnat Coachlines (Pty) Ltd

Taxi Live (Pty) Ltd

Uber Technologies Inc

Unitrans Passenger (Pty) Ltd

View Africa Tours and Transfers (Pty) Ltd

