South Africa Motor Vehicle Market Report 2022: Used Vehicle Price Increases Outpace New Car Prices Due to Semi-Conductor Shortages and Global Logistic Bottlenecks

Jul 13, 2022, 13:30 ET
South Africa has the biggest vehicle market by sales and exports in Africa. While sales of new and used vehicles and accessories recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, workshop revenue was still below that of 2019.
Used vehicle price increases have outpaced new car prices due to semi-conductor shortages and global logistic bottlenecks. There are concerns about the readiness of South African-based original equipment manufacturers to shift to electric vehicle production to service growing global demand.
Roadblocks
The motor vehicle industry faces a number of challenges such as the shortage of semi-conductors and global logistic bottlenecks that have led to a shortage of new vehicles, which has pushed up the price of new and used cars. Unrest affected vehicle imports and exports while floods have seriously affected production, particularly at Toyota's KwaZulu-Natal plant. Vehicle manufacturers and auto component suppliers are being held back by the electricity crisis and several are installing off-grid power. There is concern that the significant increase in fuel prices could slow new car sales.
Competition
Successive government incentives over the years have ensured that South Africa has a relatively globally-competitive vehicle manufacturing sector. It has one of the most competitive motor retail trading environments in the world with the widest choice to market-size ratio. The country is a strategic global supplier of catalytic converters. The industry has expressed concern about the effect of illegal imports on local sales and localisation efforts.
The report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, including production, sales and export statistics, subsectors such as the rental and electric vehicle market, major players, corporate actions and developments.
There are profiles of 105 companies including major manufacturers such as Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen and Ford, JSE-listed groups Motus, Combined Motor Holdings and Super Group and heavy vehicle manufacturers including Bell Equipment and FAW.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
MANUFACTURERS AND IMPORTERS OF MOTOR VEHICLES
- Bell Equipment
- BMW
- Busmark 2000
- CNH Industrial SA
- FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA
- Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa
- Irizar Southern Africa
- Isuzu Motors South Africa
- MAN Automotive
- Marcopolo South Africa
- Mercedes-Benz South Africa
- Nissan
- Scania
- Tata Motors (SA)
- TFM Industries
- Toyota South Africa Motors
- Trans Manufacturing
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Group
MANUFACTURERS OF BODIES FOR MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAILERS & SEMI TRAILERS
- Afrit
- Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers
- Denel Vehicle Systems
- Desert Wolf Consulting
- Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (Manufacturing)
- GRW Engineering
- MAN Automotive
- Mercedes-Benz
- Paramount Trailers
- Route Management
- Tank Clinic
- TFM Industries
- TFM Manufacturing
- Welfit Oddy
DOMESTIC VEHICLE SALES & MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF MOTOR VEHICLES: DEALERSHIPS
- CFAO Motors
- CNH Industrial SA
- Combined Motor Holdings
- FAW Vehicle Manufacturers
- FCA South Africa
- Honda Motor Southern Africa
- Isuzu Motors South Africa
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Lazarus Motor Company
- LSM Distributors
- Mahindra and Mahindra
- Maritime Motors
- Masala Ramabulana Holdings
- McCarthy
- Motus Holdings Ltd
- Nissan
- NMI Durban South Motors
- Peugeot Citroen South Africa
- Sandown Motor Holdings
- Subaru Southern Africa
- Super Group
- Suzuki Auto South Africa
- Voertuie vir Almal
- Volvo Car South Africa
- Waterworld
FITMENT CENTRES
- Auto and Truck Tyres
- Bandag Southern Africa
- Bridgestone
- Continental Tyre South Africa
- Hi-Q Automotive
- Kwik Fit Brands
- Protea Versoolwerke (Ermelo)
- TiAuto Investments
- TrenTyre
- Glasfit South Africa
- PG Group
MANUFACTURERS OF PARTS AND ACCESSORIES FOR MOTOR VEHICLES
- Adient South Africa
- Alfred Teves Brake Systems
- Atlantis Foundries
- AUNDE South Africa
- Auto Industrial Group
- Autocast South Africa
- AutoX
- Benteler South Africa
- Borbet SA
- Bosal Afrika
- Corning Products South Africa
- Dana Spicer Axle South Africa
- Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town)
- Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa
- Federal-Mogul of South Africa
- Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa
- Formex Industries
- G U D Holdings
- Gabriel SA
- Hesto Harnesses
- Johnson Matthey
- KAP Industrial Holdings
- Lear Sewing
- Lumotech
- MA Automotive Tool and Die
- MAHLE Behr South Africa
- Maxion Wheels South Africa
- Metindustrial
- PFK Electronics
- PG Group
- Robert Bosch
- Schaeffler South Africa
- Smiths Manufacturing
- Tenneco Emission Control
- Tenneco Ride Control South Africa
- Unifrax Emission Control South Africa
AUTO SALVAGE SECTOR
- ACME Salvage
- Blue Spec Holdings
- City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares
- Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares
- Combined Automotive Solutions
- Dynamic Salvage Management
- Gounden and Gounden
- M and D House Motors
- Salvage Management and Disposals
