South Africa Paint Market Report 2023: Architectural Paints Dominate South Africa's Market with a 78% Share in Coating Sales

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paint Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's paint industry, largely commandeered by international giants such as Amsterdam's AkzoNobel (producers of Dulux) and Japan's Kansai Plascon Africa, is undergoing dynamic changes. Architectural paints, which include decorative applications for interiors and exteriors, currently dominate, making up a whopping 78% of coating sales. On the flip side, the remaining sector consists of protective coatings such as industrial and automotive paints.

Highlighting Crucial Industry Updates:

The essential paint ingredient, titanium dioxide, has seen a dip in local production since 2016. In a promising turn, Nyanza Light Metals has laid the foundation for a R4.2bn plant in Richards Bay. Additionally, in 2023, SARS introduced a rebate on imported titanium dioxide, aiming to sustain the industry until 2025, anticipating a boost in local output.

Spotting Trends & Challenges:

Despite a decline in DIY activities affecting the decorative paint sector, there's an uptick in the automotive coatings space thanks to surging vehicle production. Additionally, eco-friendly paints are carving a niche for themselves.

The industry is grappling with challenges such as erratic power supplies, port-related delays, and mounting operational costs.

The Paint Industry in South Africa 2023report encompasses:

Insights into decorative, architectural, and industrial coatings spanning sectors like mining, agriculture, and automotive.

A deep dive into the current state of the industry, encompassing key players like Kansai Plascon, Dulux, and more, with a special highlight on retailers like Jack's Paint and Hardware.

A breakdown of pivotal topics including industry introduction, descriptions, local and international perspectives, influential factors, and competitive landscapes.

Featured Company Profiles:

BASF Coatings Services Ltd

BASF South Africa Ltd

Chemfit Ltd

Chromaflo Technologies South Africa Ltd

Dekro Paints Ltd

Delta Colours Ltd

Duraklad Ltd

Duram Ltd

Envirotouch CC

Ferro South Africa Ltd

Harlequin Paint CC

ICI Dulux Ltd

Jack's Paint and Hardware (Franchises) Ltd

K and K Paint Manufacturers CC

Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd

Medal Paints Ltd

Mylaw Chemical and Coatings Ltd

Powder-Lak Ltd

PPG Protective and Marine Coatings Ltd

Pro Paint Manufacturing Ltd

Promac Paints Ltd

Prominent Paints Ltd

Sika South Africa Ltd

StonCor Africa Ltd

Sun Chemical ( South Africa ) Ltd

) Ltd Universal Coatings Ltd

Versus Paint Specialists Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57xqu0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets