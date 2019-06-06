South Africa Pharmaceutical Industry Report 2019
The pharmaceutical sector, which researches, develops, markets and distributes drugs, as part of the wider healthcare system, is valued at R50bn at manufacturers' exit price and R68bn using retail sales.
The industry faces the challenge of expanding access to and affordability of drugs, on the one hand and growing South Africa's drug manufacturing capacity on the other. The sector seeks to meet this challenge in the context of implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and rapid technological developments.
Changing Regulatory Environment:
Several developments that will affect the industry include the Medical Aid Schemes Bill, National Health Insurance Bill, intellectual property regime overhaul, Competition Commission health inquiry and the introduction of a new regulator for medicines, medical devices and complementary medicines. Following the legalisation of cannabis for private use, the first medical cannabis cultivation licences have been awarded. All of these issues are discussed in detail in the report.
Report Coverage:
This report on the pharmaceutical industry describes the industry, its size, new developments and factors influencing its success. There are comprehensive profiles of 89 companies including the major manufacturers Aspen Pharmacare, Adcock Ingram and Indian manufacturer Cipla and the biggest retailers Dis-Chem and Clicks (New Clicks). Other companies profiled include Ascendis Health, which has sold its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Gauteng to Mylan for R130m and is assessing the sale of other divisions and units to focus the business and reduce debt.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Supply Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Labour Resources
5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.4. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
- African Medicines (Pty) Ltd
- Afriplex (Pty) Ltd
- AIM Africa
- Alpha Pharm (KZN) (Pty) Ltd
- Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd
- Alpha Pharm East Cape (Pty) Ltd
- Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ascendis Health Ltd
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd
- AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma (Pty) Ltd
- Austell Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd
- Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bayer (Pty) Ltd
- Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd
- Bioclones (Pty) Ltd
- Bioforce South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Columbia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- CoMED Health (Pty) Ltd
- Deon Schoeman CC
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Eli Lilly (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Ferring (Pty) Ltd
- Forever Living Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- G M Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd
- H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd
- Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd
- Herbalife International South Africa Ltd
- Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- IMBC Investment (Pty) Ltd
- iMvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd
- Kellogg Company of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lakato (Pty) Ltd
- Merck (Pty) Ltd
- MSD (Pty) Ltd
- National Bioproducts Institute
- Nativa (Pty) Ltd
- NeoLife International (Pty) Ltd
- Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd
- Netcare Pharmacies 2 (Pty) Ltd
- New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nutritional Holdings Ltd
- Omnia Holdings Ltd
- P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Parceval (Pty) Ltd
- Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmaceutical Enterprises (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd
- Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Roche Products (Pty) Ltd
- S A Natural Products (Pty) Ltd
- S Buys (Pty) Ltd
- Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sanofi Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sanofi-Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Sisonke Partnership (The)
- Solgar South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd (The)
- SPAR Group Ltd (The)
- Specpharm Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Transpharm (Pty) Ltd
- Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd
- Xixia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd
- Zenith Pharmaceutical Distributors (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8i01s
