South Africa Ports and Harbours Maintenance and Operation Industry Report 2023: Volumes, Capacity, Developments and Performance Benchmarks

This report on the maintenance and operations of ports and harbours in South Africa includes comprehensive information on volumes handled, capacity, developments and performance against benchmarks.

There are profiles of 14 companies including major players such as Transnet and Bidfreight, developments including the V & A Waterfront and Club Mykonos and maintenance companies including Yachtport and OSC Marine.



The Maintenance and Operations of Ports and Harbours in South Africa



Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA), the sole landlord of South Africa's commercial ports, and port terminal operator Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), posted a net profit before tax in 2022. Yet South Africa's ports are among the least efficient in the world and compare unfavourably to almost all ports on the African continent.

Dry mineral bulk terminals' cargo throughput has reduced significantly due to Transnet's rail inefficiencies. The ports are characterised by ageing, unreliable and inadequately provided equipment and technology, yet they suffer from chronic capital underspend.

Capital expenditure by TNPA has remained below budget for over a decade, causing the Ports Regulator to question its ability to undertake the necessary investments and stakeholders to question Transnet's commitment to maintaining, upgrading and refurbishing ports. These stakeholders have accused Transnet of transferring profits from ports to cross-subsidise its other divisions.



Mounting Challenges



The pandemic, global shipping crisis, July 2021 unrest, cyber-attack on Transnet, Durban floods in 2022 strike action in October 2022 and the interrupted functioning of Transnet's coal rail business in November 2022 have underscored the ports' inefficiencies and need of capitalisation.

Most stakeholders' hopes are pinned on the planned corporatisation of TNPA to operate on a more commercial basis and make the ports system more competitive and efficient.



Container Terminals



The Ports Regulator has raised concerns that South Africa's long distance from its trading partners makes the competitiveness of its ports vital to South Africa's ability to keep attracting shipping lines.

This is a particularly urgent matter in light of port developments on the African coastline providing shipping companies with alternative ports and corridors. Container throughput volumes have declined and all South Africa's container terminals experienced longer ship turnaround times, highlighting declining efficiency.



