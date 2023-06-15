South Africa Ports and Harbours Maintenance and Operation Industry Report 2023: Volumes, Capacity, Developments and Performance Benchmarks

This report on the maintenance and operations of ports and harbours in South Africa includes comprehensive information on volumes handled, capacity, developments and performance against benchmarks.

There are profiles of 14 companies including major players such as Transnet and Bidfreight, developments including the V & A Waterfront and Club Mykonos and maintenance companies including Yachtport and OSC Marine.

The Maintenance and Operations of Ports and Harbours in South Africa

Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA), the sole landlord of South Africa's commercial ports, and port terminal operator Transnet Port Terminals (TPT), posted a net profit before tax in 2022. Yet South Africa's ports are among the least efficient in the world and compare unfavourably to almost all ports on the African continent.

Dry mineral bulk terminals' cargo throughput has reduced significantly due to Transnet's rail inefficiencies. The ports are characterised by ageing, unreliable and inadequately provided equipment and technology, yet they suffer from chronic capital underspend.

Capital expenditure by TNPA has remained below budget for over a decade, causing the Ports Regulator to question its ability to undertake the necessary investments and stakeholders to question Transnet's commitment to maintaining, upgrading and refurbishing ports. These stakeholders have accused Transnet of transferring profits from ports to cross-subsidise its other divisions.

Mounting Challenges

The pandemic, global shipping crisis, July 2021 unrest, cyber-attack on Transnet, Durban floods in 2022 strike action in October 2022 and the interrupted functioning of Transnet's coal rail business in November 2022 have underscored the ports' inefficiencies and need of capitalisation.

Most stakeholders' hopes are pinned on the planned corporatisation of TNPA to operate on a more commercial basis and make the ports system more competitive and efficient.

Container Terminals

The Ports Regulator has raised concerns that South Africa's long distance from its trading partners makes the competitiveness of its ports vital to South Africa's ability to keep attracting shipping lines.

This is a particularly urgent matter in light of port developments on the African coastline providing shipping companies with alternative ports and corridors. Container throughput volumes have declined and all South Africa's container terminals experienced longer ship turnaround times, highlighting declining efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Port Tariffs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDICES

  • Appendix 1 - Location of Lighthouses in South Africa
  • Appendix 2 - Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

  • Bidfreight Port Operations (Pty) Ltd
  • Club Bayshore Marina (Pty) Ltd
  • Club Mykonos Langebaan (Pty) Ltd
  • CPS Projects (Pty) Ltd
  • Harbour Island Master Homeowners Association NPC
  • OSC Marine Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Port of Call Consulting CC
  • Port St Francis Property Owners Association NPC
  • Portquip Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Royal Alfred Marina Home Owners Association
  • Southern Oceaneering (Pty) Ltd
  • Transnet SOC Ltd
  • V and A Waterfront Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Yachtport SA (Pty) Ltd

