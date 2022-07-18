South Africa Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat Market Report 2022: Beaf and Veal Production has Doubled Since 2001, Pork Production has Almost Tripled

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Production, Processing and Preserving of Red Meat in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The red meat industry has still not completely recovered from droughts, which led to a red meat shortage, and is struggling with significant increases in input prices including fuel and feed. The slowing economy has seen consumers switch from lamb and beef to cheaper meat products such as pork and poultry, while some are reducing their red meat intake.

Beef and veal production has doubled since 2001, while the production of pork has almost tripled. The livestock value chain is dominated by big commercial producers that have linked production activities with distribution and processing.



Key Issues

Input costs of items such as fuel and feed have risen significantly, driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, and are reducing profitability in the sector. Exports are being affected by disease outbreaks and logistics issues such as port congestion, poor roads and attacks on rail infrastructure. Red meat exporters could significantly ramp up exports if they increase traceability. Uncertainty about land reform, expropriation without compensation and attempts to expropriate productive land continue to weigh on the industry.



Meat Alternatives

Retailers report a significant increase in demand for alternative meat products, but the industry is small as most South Africans remain big meat eaters. Some consumers have reduced meat consumption over concerns regarding the sustainability of meat production and to cut costs. Retailers have responded to increased demand by increasing the range of vegan and plant-based products in their stores.



Report Coverage

The report focuses on the production, processing and preservation of red meat and red meat products, with a specific focus on cattle (beef and veal), sheep (lamb and mutton), pigs (pork), game and goats and additional information on meat-alternative vegan products. It includes comprehensive information on herd sizes, production, producer and consumer prices and consumption, key trends and the latest developments.

There are profiles of 43 companies including large integrated players such as Karan Beef, Sparta Beef, Sernick and Beefmaster, abattoirs including Cavalier and Doornplaat, and processors such as Eskort and Famous Brands





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Trade

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Health and Diseases

6.9. Herd Rebuilding

6.10. Cyclicality

6.11. Crime, Predation and Stock Theft



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Appendix - Summary of Notable Players



COMPANY PROFILES

