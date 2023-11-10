South Africa Professional Bodies Activity Report 2023: Technology and Innovations, Emigration, Influencing Factors, Competitive Landscape

10 Nov, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activities of Professional Bodies in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on activities of professional bodies in South Africa includes information on the numbers of bodies and memberships, relevant information on employment, high demand occupations, incentives and subsidies, employment trends, revenue and expenditure trends, and the key issues faced by the industry.
There are 103 profiles of professional bodies including major associations such as The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and Law Society of South Africa, and a plethora of professions including the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Association of Christian Religious Practitioners, Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa, Ocularists Association of Southern Africa, South African Geomatics Council and the South African Sports Coaching Association.
Professional bodies play an important role in the professional development and standards of skilled occupations. The more than 100 statutory bodies recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority have over one million members on their databases.
Professional bodies are vulnerable to economic downturns, which can be reflected in membership numbers and revenue. The changing nature of work, driven by technological change, is seeing growing demand for managers and professionals, indicating that the pool of professionals is expected to grow.
Emigration
There have been numerous reports of a wave of emigration of professionals. Government ended official monitoring of emigration trends in 2003, but various indicators mentioned in the report, including house sales and emigration as a critical risk factor of businesses, shows that emigration is clearly an issue.
However, stakeholders say professional employment and professional body membership in South Africa is in many cases stable or slowly increasing, likely because of strong membership acquisition programmes of students.
Technology and Innovation
Professional bodies are increasingly investing in digitisation, automation, and information systems. Digitalisation challenges include accessing sufficient skills, cyber security risks and high expenditure on implementation.
A research paper noted that numbers of professional, managerial and sales occupations have grown in the past years, while other categories including technicians and artisans have declined, reflecting skills-based technological change.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Trade
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. INTERNATIONAL
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Unforeseen Events
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Labour
5.4. Environmental Issues
5.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
5.6. Government Support
6. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
6.1. Competition
6.2. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. REFERENCES
9.1. Publications
9.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
- Actuarial Society of South Africa
- African Institute of Interior Design Professions NPC (The)
- Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa (The)
- Association for Office Professionals of South Africa NPC (The)
- Association for Skills Development in South Africa NPC
- Association for Supportive Counsellors and Holistic Practitioners NPC
- Association of BBBEE Professionals NPC
- Association of Certified Fraud Examiners South Africa Chapter NPC
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (South Africa) NPC (The)
- Association of Christian Religious Practitioners NPC
- Association of Southern African Professional Archaeologists (The)
- Batseta Council of Retirement Funds for South Africa NPC
- Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa NPC
- Chartered Institute for Business Accountants NPC
- Chartered Institute of Government Finance Audit and Risk Officers NPC
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants NPC (The)
- Chartered Institute of Professional Practitioners and Trainers NPC
- Chartered Statisticians of South Africa NPC
- CIPS Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- COMENSA NPC
- Compliance Institute Southern Africa NPC
- Contact Centre Management Group (Pty) Ltd
- Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa NPC
- Council of Equine and Equestrian Professionals of South Africa NPC
- Employee Assistance Professionals Association of South Africa NPC
- Engineering Council of South Africa
- Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (The)
- Federation of African Professional Staffing Organisations NPC
- Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa NPC (The)
- Forum for Immigration Practitioners South Africa NPC
- Health Professions Council of South Africa (The)
- IITPSA NPC
- Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors
- Information Systems Audit and Control Association South Africa Chapter NPC
- Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa (The)
- Institute for Timber Construction South Africa NPC
- Institute for Work at Height NPC
- Institute of Accounting and Commerce NPC (The)
- Institute of Bankers in South Africa NPC (The)
- Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa NPC
- Institute of Chartered IT Professionals NPC
- Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners NPC
- Institute of Credit Management NPC
- Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC (The)
- Institute of Internal Auditors-South Africa NPC (The)
- Institute of Loss Adjusters of Southern Africa NPC
- Institute of Management Consultants and Master Coaches of South Africa NPC (The)
- Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa NPC
- Institute of People Management NPC
- Institute of Risk Management South Africa (The)
- Insurance Institute of South Africa NPC (The)
- Law Society of South Africa
- Library and Information Association of South Africa
- Marketing Association of South Africa NPC (The)
- Ocularists Association of Southern Africa NPC
- Plumbing Industry Registration Board NPC
- Professional Hunters' Association of South Africa
- Project Management South Africa
- Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority
- Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa NPC
- Registration of Exercise Professional of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- S A Institute of Auctioneers NPC
- SA Board for People Practices
- SAINT Professional Body for NDT NPC
- South African Association of Health and Skin Care Professionals NPC
- South African Career Development Association
- South African Chefs Association NPC
- South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions
- South African Council for Social Service Professions
- South African Council for the Architectural Profession
- South African Council for the Landscape Architectural Profession
- South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (The)
- South African Council for the Property Valuers Profession
- South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession (The)
- South African Dental Technicians Council
- South African Facilities Management Association NPC
- South African Geomatics Council
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (The)
- South African Institute of Financial Markets
- South African Institute of Medicolegal Experts NPC
- South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health NPC
- South African Institute of Physics
- South African Institute of Professional Accountants
- South African Institute of Stockbrokers
- South African Institute of Taxation NPC
- South African National Space Agency
- South African Nursing Council
- South African Pharmacy Council
- South African Professional Firearm Trainers Council NPC
- South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association NPC
- South African Reward Association
- South African Sports Coaching Association NPC
- South African Veterinary Council
- South-African Professional Institute of Kinderkinetics NPC
- Southern African Asset Management Association NPC
- Southern African Communications Industries Association NPC
- Southern African Emergency Services Institute NPC
- Southern African Institute for Occupational Hygiene (The)
- Southern African Institute of Government Auditors (The)
- Southern African Marketing Research Association NPC
- Turnaround Management Association Southern Africa Chapter NPC
- Vehicle Damage Quantification Governance Body of South Africa NPC
- Water Institute of Southern Africa NPC
