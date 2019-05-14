South Africa R68.27 Bn Restaurant, Fast Food and Catering Industry Report 2019 Featuring Famous Brands, Spur and Taste Holdings and Catering Companies Such as Compass and Tsebo
This report examines all of the above trends in the restaurant, fast food and catering sector. It includes comprehensive information of the state and size of the industry, influencing factors, developments on the continent and internationally, and corporate actions.
South Africa's restaurant, fast food and catering sector generated revenue of R68.27bn in 2018, representing real revenue growth of 2.8%. While technology continues to disrupt the industry, particularly with the rapid growth in fast food delivery, a consumer revolution is gaining momentum. Menus are increasingly reflecting consumer demand for nutritious ingredients that are procured in a sustainable and ethical manner. Damning allegations made at the Zondo commission into state capture have placed the outsourced catering segment under the spotlight.
With discretionary expenditure in decline, eating out is becoming a luxury that people are increasingly foregoing. This, and challenges such as the power crisis, have affected the industry. But the sector is undergoing significant and constant change brought on by new trends including the renaissance of slow food, the increased use of local produce and ethically-sourced indigenous ingredients, growing demand for traditional foods, healthier meal options, food trucks and pop-up restaurants, online meal orders and in-store restaurants.
There are profiles of 52 notable companies in the sector including major players such as Famous Brands, Spur Corporation and Taste Holdings and catering companies such as Compass and Tsebo.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Socio-Economic Development Initiatives
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Government Intervention
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Rising Input Costs
5.4. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation
5.5. Retail Developments
5.6. Cyclicality
5.7. Labour Resources
5.8. Environmental Concerns
5.9. Advertising And Marketing
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers To Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
