South Africa Real Estate Industry Report 2023: Local and International Influences, Key Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook

This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination.

It includes comprehensive information on values, purchase prices and transfers and rental and vacancy trends, developments and corporate actions of JSE-listed companies, developers and estate agents.

There are profiles of 123 companies including commercial property companies such as Growthpoint, Hyprop, Redefine and Vukile, developers such as Keystone, WBHO and Renprop, leisure resort and hotel developers including Southern Sun and Sun International and residential real estate companies such as Seeff, Rawson and Pam Golding as well as several valuation and bond origination companies.



Real Estate Activities in South Africa



Property price growth has remained steady, including throughout the pandemic. Some subsectors, such as commercial properties, were significantly affected by the pandemic and listed property shares fell by more than 45% in 2020 before recovering.

The commercial property sector has experienced growing rental vacancies and a decrease in property valuations. Property owners' operating costs are growing and service delivery of local municipalities continues to deteriorate. Many commentators fear that the Expropriation Bill will lower investor confidence.

Investment in the alternative property market (co-working offices, data centres, retirement homes, self-storage, student housing and cold storage) and hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants, entertainment facilities) has increased, mainly at the expense of the industrial and commercial sectors.



Key Trends



Buyers are increasingly beginning their purchase search online and this is expected to continue and include drone footage, 3D tours and virtual property tours. Millennials are expected to dominate the buyer's market, resulting in a rising demand for entry-level homes. The luxury market is buoyant, and there is Increased demand for international property.

The energy crisis is resulting in investment in solar, wind and gas. Relocation to coastal areas and rural and remote towns is set to continue, and many areas are experiencing stock shortages and record sales.

Work-from-home, hybrid working and safer living trends continue to be major driving forces in property-buying decisions, and there is continued conversion of commercial space to residential.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions and Developments

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Safety and security

6.5. Road Conditions and Infrastructure

6.6. Cyclicality

6.7. Environmental Issues and Social Concerns

6.8. Technology, Research and Development and Innovation

6.9. Government Support and Initiatives

6.10. Land Expropriation

6.11. Input Costs

6.12. Construction Costs and Activity



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

APPENDICES

Appendix 1 - Commercial Property Investment and Management Companies

Appendix 2 - Property Developers

Appendix 3 - Sustainable Human Settlement (Previously RPD Housing)

Appendix 4 - Development of Leisure Resorts and Hotels

Appendix 5 - Industrial Development Zones

Appendix 6 - Residential Real Estate

Appendix 7 - Property Valuations

Appendix 8 - Bond Origination

COMPANY PROFILES

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd

Acsion Ltd

AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Atterbury Management Company (Pty) Ltd

Beare Properties (Pty) Ltd

Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd

City Lodge Hotels Ltd

Delta Property Fund Ltd

Dipula Income Fund Ltd

Emira Property Fund Ltd

Equites Property Fund Ltd

Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Excellerate Real Estate Services (Pty) Ltd

Exemplar REITail Ltd

Fairvest Ltd

Fieldspace Property Managers (Pty) Ltd

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd

Free State Development Corporation

Growthpoint Properties Ltd

Hammerson PLC

Heriot REIT Ltd

Hermans and Roman Property Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Hyprop Investments Ltd

Industrials REIT Ltd

Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ingenuity Property Investments (Pty) Ltd

Investec Property Fund Ltd

JHI Retail (Pty) Ltd

Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd

Liberty Holdings Ltd

Maxprop Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd

Oasis Crescent Property Fund

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd

Octodec Investments Ltd

Old Mutual Ltd

Orion Real Estate Ltd

Pareto Ltd

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd

Putprop Ltd

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

Redefine Properties Ltd

Renprop (Pty) Ltd

Resilient REIT Ltd

RMG Management Group SA (Pty) Ltd

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd

Sable Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Sanlam Ltd

Sargas (Pty) Ltd

