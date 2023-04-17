South Africa Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry Report 2023: Large Players and Fast Food Chains are in a Stronger Position to Manage Increasing Costs Compared to Independent Eateries

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the restaurant, catering and fast food industry in South Africa includes information on the state of the sector, its major players, sales and profitability, developments and corporate actions, as well as influencing factors including the effect of power cuts, labour and the economic environment.

There are profiles of 57 companies including major players such as Famous Brands and Spur Corporation, large franchises such as KFC, Burger King, Ocean Basket and Seattle and caterers including Bidvest Catering Services, Air Chefs and Tsebo Solutions.



The Restaurant, Catering and Fast Food Industry in South Africa



The restaurant, catering, and fast food industry showed resilience in 2022, but not all establishments have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The recovery has been severely limited by power cuts, and water cuts in some areas, which have put many operators, particularly independent businesses, at risk of closure. Larger companies and fast food chains have fared better than independent operators.



Short Recovery



In 2022, consumers returned to sit-down and takeaway orders, and analysts pointed to a growing trend towards convenience foods and quick service restaurants and takeaways, which was likely boosted by the improved delivery capability of many outlets during the pandemic.

But since July 2022, food sales at restaurants and takeaways have been slowly declining. Power cuts have resulted in significant losses through food spoilage, disrupted service, a reduction in trading hours and the inability to serve certain food and drinks.



Competition



The restaurant and fast food segments are highly competitive. Large players and fast food chains are in a stronger position to manage increasing costs compared to independent eateries.

Famous Brands said not many new competitor brands were emerging, existing competitors are well-entrenched, and competition is fierce. There is also greater competition between franchises, especially chicken franchises, and considerable internal competition between brands in the major franchising groups.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Loadshedding

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Input Costs

6.4. Business Interruption Insurance

6.5. Labour

6.6. Environmental Issues

6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX

COMPANY PROFILES

Adega Restaurants CC

Air Chefs (SOC) Ltd

Anat Foods (Pty) Ltd

Andiccio 24 Head Office CC

Applecart Properties 42 (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Catering Services (Pty) Ltd

Bootlegger Franchise Company (Pty) Ltd

Burger Bistro Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Burger King South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Chickenland (Pty) Ltd

CSG Food Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Daily Cafe Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Dulce Milkwood (Pty) Ltd

Eclectic Brands (Pty) Ltd

Empact Group (Pty) Ltd

Famous Brands Ltd

Feedem Group (Pty) Ltd

Fournews Developments (Pty) Ltd

Galito's Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Golden Fried Chicken (Pty) Ltd

Hentiq 2517 (Pty) Ltd

Hot Dog Cafe (Pty) Ltd

Hungry Lion Fast Foods (Pty) Ltd

Imperium Franchise Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Kauai Juice (Pty) Ltd

KFC (Pty) Ltd

King Pie Holdings (Pty) Ltd

KK Doughnuts SA (Pty) Ltd

Krugkor Franchise (Pty) Ltd

Laudian Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Le Fera (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Main Event Catering (Pty) Ltd

MLP Foods (Pty) Ltd

Mochachos Franchise Management (Pty) Ltd

MSA Devco (Pty) Ltd

OBC Group (Pty) Ltd

Ocean Basket Franchise Company (Pty) Ltd

Open Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Par-Avion (Pty) Ltd

Pedros Chicken Franchise (Pty) Ltd

Pie City (Pty) Ltd

Primi World (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd RCA Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Roman's Pizza ( Pretoria ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Sandwich Baron Franchising CC

Seattle Coffee Company ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Simply Asia Franchise Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Sodexo Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Source Food Catering and Events (Pty) Ltd

Spur Corporation Ltd

Streamline Brands (Pty) Ltd

Sumptuous Caterers (Pty) Ltd

Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

View Rock Trading (Pty) Ltd

Why Cook (Pty) Ltd

Wiesenhof Coffee Roastery (Pty) Ltd

Xantium Trading 471 (Pty) Ltd

