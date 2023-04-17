South Africa Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry Report 2023: Large Players and Fast Food Chains are in a Stronger Position to Manage Increasing Costs Compared to Independent Eateries

Apr 17, 2023, 12:15 ET
This report on the restaurant, catering and fast food industry in South Africa includes information on the state of the sector, its major players, sales and profitability, developments and corporate actions, as well as influencing factors including the effect of power cuts, labour and the economic environment.
There are profiles of 57 companies including major players such as Famous Brands and Spur Corporation, large franchises such as KFC, Burger King, Ocean Basket and Seattle and caterers including Bidvest Catering Services, Air Chefs and Tsebo Solutions.
The Restaurant, Catering and Fast Food Industry in South Africa
The restaurant, catering, and fast food industry showed resilience in 2022, but not all establishments have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The recovery has been severely limited by power cuts, and water cuts in some areas, which have put many operators, particularly independent businesses, at risk of closure. Larger companies and fast food chains have fared better than independent operators.
Short Recovery
In 2022, consumers returned to sit-down and takeaway orders, and analysts pointed to a growing trend towards convenience foods and quick service restaurants and takeaways, which was likely boosted by the improved delivery capability of many outlets during the pandemic.
But since July 2022, food sales at restaurants and takeaways have been slowly declining. Power cuts have resulted in significant losses through food spoilage, disrupted service, a reduction in trading hours and the inability to serve certain food and drinks.
Competition
The restaurant and fast food segments are highly competitive. Large players and fast food chains are in a stronger position to manage increasing costs compared to independent eateries.
Famous Brands said not many new competitor brands were emerging, existing competitors are well-entrenched, and competition is fierce. There is also greater competition between franchises, especially chicken franchises, and considerable internal competition between brands in the major franchising groups.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Loadshedding
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Input Costs
6.4. Business Interruption Insurance
6.5. Labour
6.6. Environmental Issues
6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
COMPANY PROFILES
