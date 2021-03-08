South Africa Roads and Toll Roads Market Report 2020 with profiles of Key Players - Tolcon, Entilini Concession, Trans African Concessions and N3 Toll Concession

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Operation of Roads and Toll Roads in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the design, construction, operation, management and maintenance of roads and toll roads, and includes information on the state and size of the sector, infrastructure developments and budgets and influencing factors including coronavirus, policy, road conditions and the status of e-tolls.

There are profiles of nine companies including Sanral and companies involved in tollgate operations such as Tolcon Group, Entilini Concession, Trans African Concessions and Electronic Toll Collection and N3 Toll Concession.

Operation of Roads and Toll Roads in South Africa:

Roads systems form the backbone of South Africa's socio-economic activities by facilitating the movement of people and goods. The road network is approximately 750,000km, the tenth longest road network in the world. Responsibility for these roads is split between national, provincial and municipal road authorities. Most of the national roads are paved and more than 80% of the provincial network consists of gravel roads.



Infrastructure:

South Africa's road maintenance backlog is growing steadily and is estimated at R197bn. Government has limited funds to meet the road maintenance requirements and expansion of the road network to handle the increased number of vehicles and rapidly-expanding towns and cities.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), which manages national roads, plans to spend R30bn on road construction projects, and 15 road-related projects valued at R47bn and estimated to create 50,000 jobs are among infrastructure projects gazetted in July 2020.



Road Transport:

As much as 90% of goods moved in South Africa are transported by road. Heavy vehicles and overloading cause damage to the road surface, compounding the maintenance backlog and cost of road repairs. Poor road conditions increase transport costs. Efforts to move freight and passengers from road to rail will reduce transport costs, congestion and environmental impacts.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on the South African Roads Sector

5.2. Roads Policy for South Africa

5.3. Economic Environment

5.4. Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP)

5.5. Infrastructure Projects

5.6. Road Conditions

5.7. Rising Operating Costs

5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.9. Labour

5.10. Environmental Concerns

5.11. Vehicle Overloading

5.12. Cyclicality



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Road Construction, Upgrading and Rehabilitation Projects on the African Continent

Company Profiles

Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire (Pty) Ltd

Electronic Toll Collection (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Entilini Concession (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Instatoll Africa (Pty) Ltd

N3 Toll Concession (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Pt Operational Services (Pty) Ltd

South African National Roads Agency Soc Ltd (The)

Tolcon Group (Pty) Ltd

Trans African Concessions (Pty) Ltd

