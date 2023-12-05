South Africa Source Tourism Insight Report 2023: Domestic and Outbound Tourism, Key Destinations and Tourist Profiles Featuring Instagram, Facebook, Airbnb, and Booking.com

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Source Tourism Insight by Domestic and Outbound Tourism, Key Destinations and Tourist Profiles, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a thorough insight into the South African domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of South African tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into South Africa's outbound travel market.



Key Highlights

Sun and beach holidays are the most preferred type of holiday among South African travelers, with respondents opting for this type of travel. The second most popular holiday type is Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) with respondents opting for this.

According to the findings of the Consumer Survey, 81% of South African travelers make their travel choices based on the cost of the trip and on the basis of accessibility. Friends and family recommendations is another important factor, with respondents considering it while making travel plans and selecting their preferred travel destination.

Travel by land is overwhelmingly the most preferred choice for domestic trips. Many even took to travel to the neighboring nations by car, even though they might take longer hours than air travel.

According to The Consumer Survey Q3 2021, South African travelers prefer an adventure/sport holiday. India , with its varied biodiversity and large number of reserve forests is a prime spot for wildlife safari, bird watching and living amidst nature. With the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 being held in India , the number of South Africans travelling to India to watch cricket live is set to spike.

The largest traveler type for international holidays are couples. About the total outbound trips taken, were by couples.

