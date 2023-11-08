South Africa Sugar Manufacture Industry Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Tongaat Hulett, Gledhow, RCL Foods (TSB Sugar) and Illovo Sugar

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Sugar in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's sugar industry ranks in the top 15 of around 120 sugar-producing countries worldwide in terms of volumes produced. The industry has faced significant challenges in recent years including drought, the effects of the sugar tax, unrest, the 2022 floods which swept through the main sugar-producing province of KwaZulu-Natal, and the financial crisis of the country's largest sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, which is under business rescue. In March 2023, the Gledhow mill also went into business rescue.

Production

Sugar production has steadily declined over the past two decades and the number of small-scale sugarcane farmers and jobs in the sugar-related industry have dramatically decreased. There is also concern about declining cane-processing capacity at mills, largely as a result of a lack of investment in ageing infrastructure.

Developments

Tongaat Hulett, which produces about a quarter of the country's sugar, went into business rescue in 2022, largely due to its inability to pay debt, financial losses, cost increases and fraud by former executives. Two sugar mills in KwaZulu-Natal closed in 2021 due to financial challenges and in March 2023, the Gledhow sugar mill went into business rescue, attributing it to unrest, flood damage and increases in supply costs. There are concerns that more sugar mills may close.

African Footprint

South African sugar companies have a relatively large footprint in Africa. Tongaat Hulett has operations in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana, which are funded independently. Illovo Sugar Malawi is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange and has two agricultural estates and two factories with refineries, while it also has majority stakes in sugar companies in Tanzania, Mozambique, Eswatini and Zambia, and exports regionally. RCL Foods has 29% of Royal Eswatini Sugar, one of the largest companies in Eswatini.

Report Coverage

This report on the Manufacture of Sugar in South Africa includes information on capacity, production and consumption, the industry masterplan, sugar tax, notable players and developments. There are profiles of nine companies, including Tongaat Hulett and Gledhow, both in business rescue, major players such as RCL Foods (TSB Sugar) and Illovo Sugar, and mills such as Umfolozi.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Loadshedding

6.4. Input Costs

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Labour

6.7. Environmental Issues

6.8. Technology, R&D, Innovation



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

A J Products (Natal) CC

A J Products (Western Cape) CC

Crookes Brothers Ltd

Gledhow Sugar Company (Pty) Ltd

Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd

RCL Foods Sugar and Milling (Pty) Ltd

Tongaat Hulett Ltd

U C L Company (Pty) Ltd

Umfolozi Sugar Mill (Pty) Ltd



