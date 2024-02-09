South Africa Toys and Games Manufacture and Retail Industry Report, with Profiles of 25 Companies Including Prima Toys, Toy Kingdom, Amic Trading, Free Lives, Nyamakop and Sea Monster

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture and Retail of Toys and Games in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's traditional toys market is dominated by international players such as Hasbro and Mattel. With the exception of handmade toys that are locally manufactured, the industry is dominated by imported plastic products, mainly from China.



Declining disposable income is putting pressure on retail sales, although toy and game revenue continues to increase steadily. Globally, demand for toys has slowed. Although overall toy sales have declined, digital gaming growth remains strong.

Key Opportunities

Eco-friendly products

Expansion into emerging markets

New product development.

The South African video games segment, which is small, is made up of a few local companies that mainly focus on premium games for niche markets in the United States and Europe .

Challenges

Changing consumer preferences and the rapid growth of digital gaming devices can limit demand for traditional toys.

Competition from global and local players.

Global economic uncertainty and a poor local economy can affect sales due to reduced consumer spending on discretionary items like toys.

Rising input costs.

Trends

Growth through increased kidult spending

Increasing popularity of educational toys

Outlook

Toy companies are expected to continue adapting to changing trends such as growing demand for educational toys. Global toys and games revenue is expected to be driven by higher disposable income in developing countries and population growth. Merchandising opportunities and partnerships are important growth factors for toy companies. There are opportunities for local gaming studios to attract international publishing deals. Sub-Saharan Africa's mobile player audience is projected to be the fastest-growing globally.

