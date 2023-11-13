South Africa Tractor Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: Increasing Emphasis on Cost Efficiency and Fuel Economy Gaining Prominence

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Africa tractor is expected to account for 11,150 units by 2028 from 9,181 units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.29% from 2022-2028

The South African tractor market is characterized by a high level of concentration, where a few major players dominate the industry. Both domestic and global tractor brands are well-represented in the market.

The South African government has implemented various schemes and initiatives aimed at facilitating access to credit and improving agricultural operations, which are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the industry's value chain.

In 2022, the South African tractor market experienced significant growth, with a 20.2% increase compared to the previous year, primarily driven by favorable climate conditions and government support to farmers, leading to increased crop production and tractor sales.

The province of Limpopo stands out as a leader in the adoption and penetration of farm mechanization practices within South Africa. Limpopo's economy relies heavily on agriculture, with crop farming being a major agricultural activity in the region. Maize (corn) is a significant crop cultivated by both commercial and subsistence farmers in Limpopo. Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economic development, job creation, and food security of the province.

Major players in the South African tractor market include John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, and Kubota. These brands have adopted various strategies to establish their presence in the industry, with a strong focus on innovation. They invest in the development of advanced agricultural tractor technologies, particularly in the areas of precision farming and machine automation.

Furthermore, competition exists within several sub-segments of the industry, and customer loyalty to established brands tends to grow as vendors enhance their after-sales services, further solidifying their market positions.

INSIGHTS BY HORSEPOWER

The 50 HP- 100 HP segment recorded a high industry share in the South Africa tractor market in 2022.

The major factor for the steady growth of the medium-power range of tractors is the increased business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers. This segment has more variants than the less than 50 HP segment, yet the usage and capabilities are almost similar.

Small and medium-scale farmers using compact tractors are the target consumer base for 50 HP-100 HP tractor manufacturers. The high prevalence of small and medium farmlands in South Africa and country-wide government schemes to enhance farming capabilities boost the country's 50 HP-100 HP tractor sales.

INSIGHTS BY DRIVE TYPE

Ease of driving and flexibility with light loads and in plain fields are major factors that boost the demand for two-wheel-drive tractors in the South Africa tractor market.

In various farming operations, including small-scale farming, horticulture, orchards, vineyards, and some specialized ones, 2WD tractors are frequently utilized. Small-scale farmers in South Africa frequently favor 2WD tractors because of their accessibility and suitability for smaller landholdings. For small-scale farming operations, they can increase production and efficiency and provide basic functionality.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How big is the South Africa tractor market?
  • What is the growth rate of the South Africa tractor market?
  • What are the expected units sold in the South Africa tractor market by 2028?
  • Which region holds the largest South Africa tractor market share?
  • Who are the key companies in the South Africa tractor market?

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Increased Demand For Compact And Versatile Tractors
  • Emphasis On Cost Efficiency And Fuel Economy
  • Adoption Of Precision Seeding And Planting Technologies

Market Growth Enablers

  • Expansion Of Commercial Farming In The Country
  • Increasing Farm Mechanization
  • Technological Advances In Tractors

Market Restraints

  • Fragmented Land Ownership And Small Farm Sizes
  • Lack Of Awareness Of Latest Innovations In Agricultural Tractor
  • High Demand For Used & Rental Tractors

Premium Insights

  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Raw Material & Component Suppliers
  • Manufacturers
  • Dealers/Distributors
  • Retailers
  • End-Users
  • Technological Advances

Key Company Profiles

  • John Deere
  • Kubota
  • CNH Industrial
  • AGCO

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Escorts
  • Landini
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Agrico
  • CLAAS
  • Deutz-Fahr
  • Yanmar
  • TAFE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/az57qr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Autonomous Train Technology Market Report 2023-2026 Featuring Delsey, LVMH, PVH, Safari Industries, Samsonite, Travelpro, United States Luggage Co, VF, Victorinox, & VIP Industries

Global Autonomous Train Technology Market Report 2023-2026 Featuring Delsey, LVMH, PVH, Safari Industries, Samsonite, Travelpro, United States Luggage Co, VF, Victorinox, & VIP Industries

The "Global Autonomous Train Technology Market (by Train Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report...
Global and China Collaborative Robot (COBOT) Market Insights Report 2023-2026: Up to 5 kg Segment Leads the Market with Material Handling Dominating

Global and China Collaborative Robot (COBOT) Market Insights Report 2023-2026: Up to 5 kg Segment Leads the Market with Material Handling Dominating

The "Global Collaborative Robot (COBOT) Market (by Payload Capacity, End User, Application, & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.