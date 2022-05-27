South Africa US$765.9 Million Embedded Finance Business and Investment Market to 2029: A $3,091.1 million Opportunity

May 27, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 47.1% on annual basis to reach US$765.9 million in 2022.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.0% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$765.9 million in 2022 to reach US$3,091.1 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in South Africa. Below is a summary of key market segments:
South Africa Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
South Africa Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
South Africa Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
South Africa Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
South Africa Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
