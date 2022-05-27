South Africa US$765.9 Million Embedded Finance Business and Investment Market to 2029: A $3,091.1 million Opportunity

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 27, 2022, 09:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 47.1% on annual basis to reach US$765.9 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.0% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$765.9 million in 2022 to reach US$3,091.1 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in South Africa. Below is a summary of key market segments:

South Africa Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

South Africa Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending
  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate
  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
  • Embedded Lending in Other

South Africa Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive
  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

South Africa Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B
  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
  • Embedded Payment in Other

South Africa Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
  • Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0gx5k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Vaccine Market Analysis Report 2022: Key Players Focus on...

$10.47 Billion Opportunities in Germany's Social Commerce Market...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics