South Africa Young Professionals (25-30 Years) Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Young Professionals' Lifestyle & Leisure, Online Habits, Finance & Retail Habits

The "GenNext Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Young Professionals (25-30 years)" report

The GenNext report for Young Professionals, aged 25-30, conducts a comprehensive analysis of the driving factors behind the behavior of 1,023 young individuals and offers insights into how brands can enhance their connection and understanding of this particular youth demographic.

Employing a two-survey and three-phased research approach, their study actively engaged over 15,000 young South Africans residing in 8 out of the 9 provinces.

Young Professionals are invited to complete an online Brand Preference survey and Youth Behavior survey through online platforms. In 2023, the Sunday Times GenNext movement marks its 19th year of delivering insights into youth brand preferences and behaviors. Given the significant interest from various organizations seeking to engage with young South Africans, the report broadens its scope to encompass potential implications for private, public, and non-profit entities, offering a comprehensive view on both national and provincial levels.

Additionally, the report incorporates a trend analysis that tracks the evolution of youth behavior over the past three years, spanning from 2021 to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Young Professionals' Outlook

Young Professionals' Reality

  • Digital Connectivity
  • Financial Wellness
  • Rights (Equality)
  • Infrastructure & Environment
  • Political System
  • Legal System

Young Professionals' Fulfilment

Young Professionals' Reality

  • Belonging
  • Self-Esteem
  • Physiological
  • Self-Actualisation
  • Safety & Security

Young Professionals' Lifestyle & Leisure

  • Self-Expression
  • Spare-Time Activities
  • Lifestyle Activities
  • Sports & Exercise

Young Professionals' Online Habits

Young Professionals' Online Duration & Activities

  • Devices Used to access the Internet
  • Online Duration
  • Young Professionals' Smartphone Ownership & Usage
  • Cellphone Ownership
  • Social Networks Participation
  • Entertainment on Cellphones
  • Learning Platforms
  • Playing Games

Young Professionals' Finance & Retail Habits

Young Adults' Interaction with Money

  • Average Spending Money
  • Sources of Spending Money
  • Handling Money
  • Experience with Banks
  • Interaction with Banking Facilities

Young Professionals' Retail Habits

  • Retail Influence
  • Shopping for Personal Items
  • Shopping for Educational Items
  • Shopping for Games
  • Fast Food & Beverages Consumption

