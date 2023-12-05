South Africa Young Professionals (25-30 Years) Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Young Professionals' Lifestyle & Leisure, Online Habits, Finance & Retail Habits

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GenNext Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Young Professionals (25-30 years)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GenNext report for Young Professionals, aged 25-30, conducts a comprehensive analysis of the driving factors behind the behavior of 1,023 young individuals and offers insights into how brands can enhance their connection and understanding of this particular youth demographic.

Employing a two-survey and three-phased research approach, their study actively engaged over 15,000 young South Africans residing in 8 out of the 9 provinces.

Young Professionals are invited to complete an online Brand Preference survey and Youth Behavior survey through online platforms. In 2023, the Sunday Times GenNext movement marks its 19th year of delivering insights into youth brand preferences and behaviors. Given the significant interest from various organizations seeking to engage with young South Africans, the report broadens its scope to encompass potential implications for private, public, and non-profit entities, offering a comprehensive view on both national and provincial levels.

Additionally, the report incorporates a trend analysis that tracks the evolution of youth behavior over the past three years, spanning from 2021 to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Young Professionals' Outlook

Young Professionals' Reality

Digital Connectivity

Financial Wellness

Rights (Equality)

Infrastructure & Environment

Political System

Legal System

Young Professionals' Fulfilment

Young Professionals' Reality

Belonging

Self-Esteem

Physiological

Self-Actualisation

Safety & Security

Young Professionals' Lifestyle & Leisure

Self-Expression

Spare-Time Activities

Lifestyle Activities

Sports & Exercise

Young Professionals' Online Habits

Young Professionals' Online Duration & Activities

Devices Used to access the Internet

Online Duration

Young Professionals' Smartphone Ownership & Usage

Cellphone Ownership

Social Networks Participation

Entertainment on Cellphones

Learning Platforms

Playing Games

Young Professionals' Finance & Retail Habits

Young Adults' Interaction with Money

Average Spending Money

Sources of Spending Money

Handling Money

Experience with Banks

Interaction with Banking Facilities

Young Professionals' Retail Habits

Retail Influence

Shopping for Personal Items

Shopping for Educational Items

Shopping for Games

Fast Food & Beverages Consumption

