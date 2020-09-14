South African Construction Industry Market Size and Forecasts to 2024: Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the next 8 quarters, growth is expected to remain impacted due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, across the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors in South Africa. Despite near term challenges, the medium to long term outlook remains positive. Over the short term, investment in the construction industry will be driven by government spending in the infrastructure sector.
The construction industry in South Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% to reach ZAR 286.2 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be ZAR 139.9 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of -0.9% during review period.
This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in South Africa, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 South Africa Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
3 South Africa Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
8 South Africa Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
9 Office Building Construction Outlook
10 Retail Building Construction Outlook
11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook
12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook
15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
16 South Africa Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
19 South Africa Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
22 South Africa Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities
23 South Africa Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
24 South Africa Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
25 South Africa Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
26 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
Companies Mentioned
- Aveng Ltd
- Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd
- Aveng Grinaker-LTA Ltd
- Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd
- Group Five Limited
- Erbacon Investment Holdings Limited
- Sea Kay Holdings Limited
- Sanyati Holdings Limited
- Basil Read Holdings Ltd
- GJS Construction
- Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ayi9r
