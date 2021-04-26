South African Furniture Manufacture Industry 2021: Profiles of 23 Companies Including Brothers Bedding, Buraaq, and OfficeScene

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Furniture in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's furniture manufacturing sector includes a number of large, vertically-integrated players, but more than 90% of the companies in the sector are small to medium-sized enterprises. South Africa's tough economic conditions have focused consumer spending on essential items. According to The South African Furniture Initiative, the furniture manufacturing sector has been shrinking for more than two decades, with local demand for furniture declining and exports of furniture dropping significantly.



The furniture manufacturing industry has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, low levels of capital investment, competition from cheap imports, inadequate design expertise, insufficient research and development, low consumer expenditure, inadequate investment in skills development and high input costs. Over the past year, companies have adjusted their furniture purchasing as they reduce office space due to the work from home trend and health and safety regulations. There has been increased demand for furniture in the residential market where people are upgrading and creating home office space as they spend more time at home.

Large furniture retailers collectively have a significant share of the local market, giving them huge bargaining power with manufacturers, which leads to lower producer prices, making it difficult for SMEs to compete. South African manufacturers compete with each other for business in a shrinking local market and also compete against international companies in the local and export markets. There are a high level of imports and competition from China in regional export markets.

This report focuses on the manufacture of furniture in South Africa and includes comprehensive information on the size of the sector, trade statistics, regulation, developments and corporate actions. There are profiles of 23 companies including vertically-integrated players such as Bravo Group Manufacturing, Fair Discounters, and KAP Industrial Holdings, bedding companies such as Brothers Bedding and Buraaq, and office furniture companies such as OfficeScene.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Government Incentives and Support

5.5. Furniture Imports

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Labour



6. Competition



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References



Companies Mentioned

Angel Shack Trading and Investments (Pty) Ltd

Barker Street Office Furniture (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Branded Products Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Bravo Group Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Brothers Beds and Bedding CC

Buraaq Beds CC

City Office (Pty) Ltd

Fair Discounters (Pty) Ltd

Fechters Furniture Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Geo Cloud (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd

Kiran Sales (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd OfficeScene (Pty) Ltd

Pilot Furniture Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Quality Bedding (Pty) Ltd

Simmons SA (Pty) Ltd

Strandfoam Group (Pty) Ltd

Sweet Sensation 210 (Pty) Ltd

SwissMate Manufacturing CC

Tapestry Home Brands (Pty) Ltd

Truform Bedding (Pty) Ltd

Ukhuni Business Furniture (Pty) Ltd

Upholster All (Pty) Ltd

