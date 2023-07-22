South African Online Casino Player Hits R2.1 Million Jackpot on Jackpot Cleopatra's Gold Deluxe Slot Machine

News provided by

South African Casinos

22 Jul, 2023, 07:14 ET

JOHANNESBURG, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fortunate player known by the initials S.K has turned a humble R200 deposit into a colossal R2,101,636.81 jackpot win while playing Jackpot Cleopatra's Gold at SilverSands Casino. S.K's astounding luck was confirmed within just 3 minutes of gameplay, betting only R5 per spin.

S.K is among the thousands of avid South African players who regularly utilise SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, the premier online casino and gambling guide, to identify the safest and top-recommended online casinos for South African players. Established in 2003, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is widely recognised as the most prominent and reliable online gambling guide in the South African online gambling industry.

S.K shared: "SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has always been my trusted guide when exploring new online casinos. After reading their comprehensive review about SilverSands online Casino, I decided to give this platform a shot. The casino's full licensing, regulation and the exciting no deposit bonus for new players convinced me to play here."

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has negotiated an exclusive R400 free No Deposit Bonus for all players they refer to SilverSands Casino. By utilising the coupon code NDC400, players are awarded R400 in free credits to explore the multitude of online slot games at the online casino, without needing to deposit a single cent.

After registering an account at Silver Sands Casino via SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, S.K delved into the thrill of Jackpot Cleopatra's Gold, a game powered by one of S.K's favourite providers, Realtime Gaming (RTG). This 5-reel, 25 fixed pay line slot, based on Ancient Egypt, transformed S.K's modest R5 bet into an extraordinary windfall.

The feeling of awe was palpable for S.K, who exclaimed: "The sight of the tremendous winning amount on my screen was surreal! This windfall couldn't have come at a better time. The support I received from SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za and SilverSands Casino throughout this experience has been tremendous."

About SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is a premier online casino and gambling guide specifically designed for South African players. The platform offers unbiased reviews and recommendations of the top online casinos offering SA-friendly banking options in Rand, as well as exclusive free casino bonus deals to ZAR Casino players.

About SilverSands Casino

For more than a decade, SilverSands Casino has been lauded as one of the top and most trustworthy online gambling platforms in South Africa. Powered by Real Time Gaming, the casino provides an array of casino slots, table games and progressive jackpot games with excellent graphics and high payout rates. The casino offers bonuses to new players and rewards loyal members with ongoing promotional offers. SA players can enjoy SilverSands Casino Mobile on all mobile phones & tablets, including Android, Apple (iOS) devices and Windows devices.

SOURCE South African Casinos

