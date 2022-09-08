South African Petroleum Industry Report 2022: State of the Market, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Influencing Factors, Industry Associations

Sep 08, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The South African Petroleum Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the manufacture of petroleum products from crude oil and natural gas in South Africa, and the wholesale and retail trade of these products.
Information on the manufacture of lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products, as well as the manufacture of other petroleum/synthesised products is also included. There is comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, import and production statistics, the performance of notable players and relevant developments.
There are profiles of 72 companies including major producers, refiners and retailers Sasol, TotalEnergies, Astron, BP, Engen and Shell, gas companies such as Easigas and lubricants companies such as Fuchs.
High oil and gas prices, which peaked following the February 2022 outbreak of the war in Ukraine, have resulted in oil majors reporting record profits globally, although there is a risk that high prices could lead to a decline in demand. Four of the country's six refineries have shut down, mainly in response to growing operating costs to meet new regulations such as clean fuels.
However, Karoo shale gas reserves, two recent local gas discoveries and two new finds in Namibia could transform South Africa's reliance on depleting local gas reserves and gas imports.
Price and Demand
The Russia-Ukraine war has propelled oil prices to over US$100 a barrel and sent fuel prices rocketing. Government intervened to temporarily reduce the fuel levy and has proposed deregulating the petrol price. While fuel demand is recovering, fuel sales have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Diesel demand surged, mostly driven by Eskom's diesel purchases. Prices have been tempered by China's lockdowns and the release of strategic oil reserves by oil-producing countries.
Refineries Shutting Down
South Africa is refining less crude oil and only two refineries remain operational as it has become increasingly expensive to operate refineries and more affordable to import refined product. The only refineries operating are a crude refinery and a synfuels refinery after the biggest crude oil refinery ceased refining at the end of March 2022. One refinery is set to come back online in late 2022. .
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Trade
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
6.8. Pricing
6.9. Carbon Tax
6.10. Clean Fuels
6.11. New Oil and Gas Finds
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS
Refiners, Processors, Wholesalers and Retailers
Lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products
- Other Petroleum / Synthesised Products N.E.C.
Company profiles - Refiners, Processors, Wholesalers and Retailers
- African Group Lubricants (Pty) Ltd
- African Oxygen (Pty) Ltd
- Astron Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Avedia Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Blendcor (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Chip Lubricants (Pty) Ltd
- BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Deojay Petroleum KZN (Pty) Ltd
- Desamark (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Supply Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Easigas (Pty) Ltd
- Econ Oil and Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Efora Energy Ltd
- Elegant Fuel (Pty) Ltd
- Engen Petroleum Ltd
- Finishing Touch Trading 540 (Pty) Ltd
- FPS Bulk Diesel (Pty) Ltd
- Fuchs Lubricants South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Germ Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gulfstream Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Hammertone Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- HandR South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Imbizo Petroleum Traders (Pty) Ltd
- Makwande Energy Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Masana Petroleum Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Mdubane Energy Services (Pty) Ltd
- Motolube (Pty) Ltd
- National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Omnia Holdings Ltd
- Oryx Oil South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Petregaz South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Petroleum Marketing Organization (Pty) Ltd
- Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)
- Petrox (Pty) Ltd
- Piston Power Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Primagas CC
- Puma Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Quantum Energy CC
- Quest Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Royale Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Sasol South Africa Ltd
- Sebokeng Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Pty) Ltd
- Shell Downstream South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SLG (Pty) Ltd
- Spanjaard Ltd
- Sunbird Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Tipublox (Pty) Ltd
- Tosas (Pty) Ltd
- TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Totalgaz Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tunica Trading 59 (Pty) Ltd
- TWM Petroleum Services (Pty) Ltd
- Vaal Truck Inn (Pty) Ltd
- Valsar Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Vivo Energy PLC
- Vryheid Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Winkelhaak Verspreiders CC
- ZAS Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
Company profiles - Lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products
- Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tongaat Hulett Ltd
- Company profiles - Other Petroleum / Synthesised Products N.E.C.
- African Wax (Pty) Ltd
- Banzi Trade 39 (Pty) Ltd
- D H Brothers Industries (Pty) Ltd
- GN Pearson
- Goldenglo Candle and Soap Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- HandR South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Jars Galore (Pty) Ltd
- Kapula Candles South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lion Match Products (Pty) Ltd
- National Candle and Wax (Pty) Ltd
- Sasol South Africa Ltd
- Sea Lake Investments (Pty) Ltd
