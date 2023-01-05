South African Trade Trends Report 2022: Impacts of External Shocks, Trade with China and Africa, Economic Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South African Trade Trends Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on South African trade trends includes information on trends by region, country and by product, various trade agreements and arrangements and the impact of external shocks and recent events.



As South Africa is a small, open economy, international trade can be seen as the engine room of its economy. A huge trade surplus in 2021 came on the back of the commodity boom of the last two years which benefited minerals exports, while higher prices paid for the import of oil, wheat, sunflower oil and fertiliser resulted in imported inflation.

South Africa's trade potential can only be fully unlocked if companies are globally competitive, which is difficult in the current environment of failing road, rail and port infrastructure, electricity shortages and labour stoppages.



External Factors



Events such as the outbreak of the pandemic and invasion of Ukraine can change the trade landscape overnight. While they did not have a material effect on South Africa's trade numbers, there were price, direction of trade and supply chain effects.

The external shocks resulted in rising commodity prices and mineral exports, and affected prices of some imported products. There was a significant change in the direction of coal exports as countries scrambled for alternative sources of coal and gas than from Russia. Major logistical bottlenecks resulted in additional freight costs.



Major Products



Given South Africa's high energy needs and its lack of energy resources, oil has consistently been the country's top import product. Other major imports include high value-added products and final consumer goods, as well as capital goods for the agricultural, mining and manufacturing sectors. Imports also include intermediary goods used as inputs in manufacturing.

Oil was the top import product in 2021 followed by vehicles and parts, and machinery. Exports are largely commodity- or agriculture-based, and precious metals and stones accounted for the most exports.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. TRADE AS CATALYST OF SOUTH AFRICA'S ECONOMIC GROWTH

2.1. South Africa's Changing Trade and Industrial Policy Landscape

2.2. Trade's Contribution to South Africa's Economic Activity



3. SOUTH AFRICA'S TOTAL TRADE TRENDS

3.1. Long-term Trends

3.2. Short-term Trends



4. SOUTH AFRICA'S REGIONAL TRADE TRENDS

4.1. Imports

4.2. Exports



5. SOUTH AFRICA'S TRADE TRENDS BY PARTNER COUNTRY

5.1. Imports

5.2. Exports



6. SOUTH AFRICA'S TRADE TRENDS BY PRODUCT

6.1. Imports

6.2. Exports

6.3. Exports - A Strategic View



7. SOUTH AFRICA'S TRADE WITH CHINA

7.1. The Implications for South Africa



8. SOUTH AFRICA'S TRADE WITH AFRICA

8.1. Overall Trade Trends

8.2. Trade Partners

8.3. Traded Products

8.4. Intra-African Trade

8.5. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

8.6. Trade with Africa versus Trade with BRICS

8.7. Red Flags



9. SOUTH AFRICA'S MAIN TRADE AGREEMENTS/ARRANGEMENTS

9.1. Customs Union

9.2. Free Trade Agreements

9.3. Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs)

9.4. Non-reciprocal Arrangements

10. IMPACT OF EXTERNAL SHOCKS



11. OUTLOOK



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

