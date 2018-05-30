South America Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The information contained within the report is fully updated from the previous edition of an in-depth report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America, published in November 2016. The report presents market data according to individual PU product types and contains the latest information and industry developments.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Peru
- Venezuela
- Rest of South America
The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials for 2017 and forecasts for 2022:
- MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
- TDI
- Aliphatic Isocyanates
- Standard Polyether Polyol
- Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
- Polyester Polyols (aliphatic & aromatic)
- PTHF Polyol
- Acrylic Polyol
For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:
- Flexible Foam
- Rigid Foam
- Coatings
- Adhesives
- Sealants
- Elastomers
- Binders
Key Topics Covered:
1. Raw Materials
- Market Overview Isocyanates
- Market Overview Polyols
- Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022
2. Flexible Foam
- Market Trends - Slabstock & Moulded
- Key Players
- Production of PU Flexible Foam and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022
3. Rigid Foam
- Market Trends by Type
- Key Players
- Production of PU Rigid Foam and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022
4. Coatings
- Market Trends by Type
- Key Players
- Production of PU Coatings and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022
5. Adhesives & Sealants
- Market Trends by Type
- Key Players
- Production of PU Adhesives & Sealants and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022
6. Elastomers
- Market Trends by Type
- Key Players
- Production of PU Elastomers and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022
7. Binders
- Market Trends
- Production of PU binders and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022
8. Major End-Use Markets
- Automotive
- Construction
- Furniture & Bedding
- Footwear
- Refrigeration
