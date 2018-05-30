South America Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market 2017-2022

The information contained within the report is fully updated from the previous edition of an in-depth report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America, published in November 2016. The report presents market data according to individual PU product types and contains the latest information and industry developments.



Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela

Rest of South America

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials for 2017 and forecasts for 2022:

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Aliphatic Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyols (aliphatic & aromatic)

PTHF Polyol

Acrylic Polyol

For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coatings

Adhesives

Sealants

Elastomers

Binders

Key Topics Covered:



1. Raw Materials

Market Overview Isocyanates

Market Overview Polyols

Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022

2. Flexible Foam

Market Trends - Slabstock & Moulded

Key Players

Production of PU Flexible Foam and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022

3. Rigid Foam

Market Trends by Type

Key Players

Production of PU Rigid Foam and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022

4. Coatings

Market Trends by Type

Key Players

Production of PU Coatings and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022

5. Adhesives & Sealants

Market Trends by Type

Key Players

Production of PU Adhesives & Sealants and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022

6. Elastomers

Market Trends by Type

Key Players

Production of PU Elastomers and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022

7. Binders

Market Trends

Production of PU binders and Related Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country, 2017 & 2022

8. Major End-Use Markets

Automotive

Construction

Furniture & Bedding

Footwear

Refrigeration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v9kjcg/south_america?w=5





