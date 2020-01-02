South America Power Rental Market with a Focus on Disruptive Trends (2019-2024): Growth Opportunities in Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, and Events Industries
Jan 02, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Trends Impacting the South American Power Rental Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this research service is to analyze the drivers and restraints that affect the growth of the South American power rental market.
Despite the current economic and political crisis, the region has strong economic conditions in place to ensure continuous market development. Factors including increased awareness among customers, demand consolidation, and added-value services are likely to drive demand for power rental equipment during the next five years.
The study also addresses the future and present market opportunities in South America as well as the challenges faced by industry participants in the rapidly changing environment.
Research Scope
The current market size for 2019 and forecasts till 2024 have been provided. Revenue has been tracked and forecasted by country, namely for:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, and at what rate? What is the anticipated growth between 2019 and 2024?
- What are the key trends in the South American market? Are the rental power solutions offered today meeting customers' needs, or is additional development needed?
- What are the current applications and use cases of rental power solutions across different verticals?
- What is the impact on the energy sector? How will the structure of the market change with time?
- What are the leading companies that leverage rental power solutions technology in the energy sector?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Cross-country Benchmark
2. Market Overview
- Research Aim and Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Overview
- Power Rental Fundamentals
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Power Rental Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Power Rental Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Country Analysis
- Competitive Winning Strategies
5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Oil & Gas Industry
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Utilities Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Mining Industry
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Events Industry
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Power Rental Market in Argentina
- Argentina - Revenue Forecast
- Argentina - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Argentina - Competitive Environment
- Argentina - Top Competitors
7. Power Rental Market in Brazil
- Brazil - Revenue Forecast
- Brazil - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Brazil - Competitive Environment
- Brazil - Top Competitors
8. Power Rental Market in Chile
- Chile - Revenue Forecast
- Chile - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Chile - Competitive Environment
- Chile - Top Competitors
9. Key Conclusions
- The Last Word
10. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0pbz8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article