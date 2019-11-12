South America Quantum Cryptography Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

South America Quantum Cryptography Market By Component (Hardware & Service), By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption & Others), By End-User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to "South America Quantum Cryptography Market By Component, By Application, By End-User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" quantum cryptography market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23% from 2017 to 2023, backed by growing IoT market, which encompasses IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, and generates huge data that needs to be protected.Moreover, concerns related to data security owing to increasing incidences of data theft and cyberattacks, growing cybersecurity market and booming fiber optics industry are anticipated to positively influence the region's quantum cryptography market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in South America quantum cryptography market are ID Quantique SA, MagiQ Technologies, Inc., Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd., Qubitekk, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, qutools GmbH, Crypta Labs, NuCrypt LLC, QuNu Labs, SK Telecom, etc.

"South America Quantum Cryptography Market By Component, By Application, By End-User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of quantum cryptography market in South America:

• Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Component (Hardware & Service), By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption & Others), By End-User, By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

