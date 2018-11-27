South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023



According to "South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" UHP tire market is projected to surpass $ 1 billion by 2023 on account of rising sales of premium passenger cars and motorcycles across the region.Moreover, continuing growth is being witnessed in the sales of SUVs and CUVs across the region, which is expected to push demand for UHP tires as these vehicles usually come equipped with UHP tires.



Additionally, better performance and enhanced safety features of UHP tires is further likely to aid the growth of South America UHP tire market in the coming years. Some of the top players in South America UHP tire market are Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.



"South America Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in South America:

•Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Two-wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All Season and Winter), By Demand Category (OEM & Replacement), By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



