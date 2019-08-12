South and Central America Oil Refining Markets, 2010-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil Refining Industry in South and Central America 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This downstream energy sector report, Crude Oil Refining Industry in South and Central America in 2019: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries is a complete source of information on South and Central America crude oil refining industry.



It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.



The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in South and Central America region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.



Key Topics Covered:



1 List of Figures & List of Tables



2 South and Central America Refining Markets Overview

2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Definition and Coverage



3 Refining Industry in South and Central America

3.1 South and Central America Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of South and Central America in Global Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 South and Central America Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018



4 South and Central America Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 South and Central America Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 South and Central America Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in South and Central America Refining Sector



5 South and Central America Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 South and Central America Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 South and Central America Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 South and Central America Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 South and Central America Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 South and Central America LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 South and Central America Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 South and Central America Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 South and Central America Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 South and Central America Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 South and Central America LPG Production Forecast to 2024



6 South and Central America Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in South and Central America

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 South and Central America Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

6.3 South and Central America Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 South and Central America Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 South and Central America Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 South and Central America Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024



7 South and Central America Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in South and Central America

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies South and Central America Refining Companies

8.1 South and Central America Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024



9 South and Central America Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

9.1 Oil Refining Industry in Brazil

9.1.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in Brazil, 2010-2024

9.1.2 Brazil Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.3 Brazil Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.4 Brazil Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2 Oil Refining Industry in Venezuela

9.3 Oil Refining Industry in Argentina

9.4 Oil Refining Industry in Colombia

9.5 Oil Refining Industry in U.S. Virgin Islands

9.6 Oil Refining Industry in Curacao

9.7 Oil Refining Industry in Aruba

9.8 Oil Refining Industry in Chile

9.9 Oil Refining Industry in Peru

9.10 Oil Refining Industry in Ecuador

9.11 Oil Refining Industry in Trinidad and Tobago

9.12 Oil Refining Industry in Cuba

9.13 Oil Refining Industry in Bolivia

9.14 Oil Refining Industry in Dominican Republic

9.15 Oil Refining Industry in Uruguay

9.16 Oil Refining Industry in Jamaica

9.17 Oil Refining Industry in Costa Rica

9.18 Oil Refining Industry in Nicaragua

9.19 Oil Refining Industry in Martinique

9.20 Oil Refining Industry in Suriname

9.21 Oil Refining Industry in Paraguay

9.22 Oil Refining Industry in Guatemala

9.23 Oil Refining Industry in Bahamas

9.24 Oil Refining Industry in Guyana



Companies Mentioned



Petrobras

Repsol YPF

PEMEX

