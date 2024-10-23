South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.34 per Diluted Common Share for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SABK), parent of South Atlantic Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated net income of $2.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported $6.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7.8 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net Income totaled $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a quarterly increase of $328.0 thousand or 14.4 percent

Pre-provision net revenue totaled $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 31.4 percent quarter-over-quarter

Total assets increased $176.1 million to $1.8 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , an increase of 14.5 percent annualized from December 31, 2023

Total loans grew $62.7 million , or 20.5 percent annualized, during the three months ended September 30, 2024

Total deposits grew $59.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 and $177.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , with annualized growth rates of 16.9 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively

Cash and cash equivalents increased $86.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $123.6 million , which represents an increase of 309.8 percent annualized from December 31, 2023

Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 increased by $2.65 , or 22.6 percent, to $14.38 per share when compared to September 30, 2023

Net interest margin, calculated on a tax equivalent basis ("net interest margin") (non-GAAP) increased by 7 basis points during the third quarter of 2024 to 2.71 percent, compared to a flat net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024

"We are pleased to report another quarter of improving financial metrics," remarked K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "Net income increased 14.4 percent over the second quarter of 2024, and pre-provision net revenue increased 31.4 percent. Deposit and loan growth remains strong across all our markets, with quarterly deposit growth of $59.6 million, and quarterly loan growth of $62.7 million. Our net interest margin expanded by 7 basis points during the third quarter of 2024, driven by improved earning asset yields and flat funding costs during the quarter. Our credit quality remains pristine, and we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the anticipated additional target rate cuts by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve over coming months as inflationary pressures continue to cool. We are optimistic about our Company and the markets we serve as we work to conclude 2024 and look ahead to 2025."

Selected Financial Highlights For the Periods/Three Months Ended









September 30, June 30,



Balance Sheet (000's) 2024 2024 Change ($) Change (%)1 Total Assets $ 1,798,341 $ 1,746,759 $ 51,582 11.8 % Cash and Cash Equivalents 123,637 136,537 (12,900) -37.8 % Total Loans, Net of Unearned Income 1,283,190 1,220,489 62,701 20.5 % Total Deposits 1,471,582 1,411,958 59,624 16.9 % Total Equity 114,424 107,046 7,378 27.6 %











September 30, June 30,



Income Statement and Per Share Data 2024 2024 Change ($) Change (%) Net Income (000's) $ 2,604 $ 2,276 $ 328 14.4 % Earnings Per Share 0.34 0.30 0.04 13.3 % Tangible Book Value Per Share 14.38 13.40 0.98 7.3 %











September 30, June 30,



Selected Financial Ratios 2024 2024



Return on Average Assets 0.58 % 0.54 %



NPAs to Average Assets 0.00 % 0.00 %



Efficiency Ratio 68.98 % 74.19 %



Net Interest Margin 2.71 % 2.64 %











1 Results annualized.



















Earnings Summary

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 10.4 percent, to $11.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, when compared to $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company experienced an increase in interest income of $4.8 million, or 26.3 percent, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by a $3.7 million increase in interest expense during the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the prolonged environment of elevated market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition for deposits from bank and non-bank alternatives. The increase in interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the prior year period was primarily driven by a $3.3 million increase in interest income on the Company's loan portfolio due to increased yields and volume, as well as an increase of $1.5 million of interest income from the Company's investment securities portfolio and interest earnings on cash balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (the "FRB") and correspondent banks.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income increased $198 thousand, or 0.6 percent, to $32.1 million when compared to $31.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was driven primarily by the increase in interest income on the Bank's loan portfolio of $11.0 million, or 26.0 percent, from $42.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to $53.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, coupled with an increase of $3.1 million, or 38.2 percent, in interest income on investments and cash reserves from $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to $11.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This increase in interest income was partially offset by an increase of $13.9 million, or 75.2 percent, in interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $417 thousand, or 35.8 percent, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same three month period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in secondary mortgage income of $288 thousand, or 210.2 percent, when compared to the same period in 2023 and an increase in service charges of $53 thousand, or 37.3 percent, when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $220 thousand, or 2.5 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to same three month period during 2023. The increase was driven primarily by an increase of $175 thousand, or 18.0 percent, in occupancy expense as a result of branch expansion efforts, followed by an increase of $127 thousand, or 14.2 percent, in data processing and software expense, partially offset by a reduction in compensation and employee benefits of $201 thousand, or 3.8 percent.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income increased $424 thousand, or 11.2 percent compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, with a decrease in service charge income of $216 thousand, primarily driven by a one-time collection of an early certificate of deposit redemption during the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by increases in secondary mortgage income of $405 thousand, or 72.5 percent, and an increase of $167 thousand, or 21.3 percent, in other noninterest income. Noninterest expense increased $885 thousand, or 3.5 percent, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by increases of $422 thousand, or 16.8 percent, in data processing and software expense, an increase of $272 thousand, or 9.2 percent, in occupancy expenses related to branch footprint expansion and increased property insurance costs, as well as increases in salaries and employee benefits of $82 thousand, or 0.5 percent, primarily driven by increased expense related to retirement and group medical insurance.

Financial Performance

Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data



Three Months Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest Income









Loans $ 18,510 $ 17,637 $ 17,194 $ 16,324 $ 15,186 Investments 4,419 3,656 2,971 3,092 2,964 Total Interest Income $ 22,929 $ 21,293 $ 20,165 $ 19,416 $ 18,150 Interest Expense 11,477 10,803 10,048 8,781 7,776 Net Interest Income $ 11,452 $ 10,490 $ 10,117 $ 10,635 $ 10,374 Provision for Loan Losses 575 150 175 400 - Noninterest Income 1,583 1,434 1,180 1,165 1,166 Noninterest Expense 8,992 8,847 8,583 8,394 8,772 Income Before Taxes $ 3,468 $ 2,927 $ 2,539 $ 3,006 $ 2,768 Provision for Income Taxes 864 651 532 813 579 Net Income $ 2,604 $ 2,276 $ 2,007 $ 2,193 $ 2,189











Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.29











Weighed Average Shares Outstanding







Basic 7,571,823 7,604,515 7,606,024 7,605,854 7,546,086 Diluted 7,663,132 7,657,325 7,669,225 7,644,120 7,589,725











Total Shares Outstanding 7,571,823 7,571,823 7,606,823 7,605,854 7,605,854



Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 Interest Income



Loans $ 53,341 $ 42,323 Investments 11,046 7,995 Total Interest Income $ 64,387 $ 50,318 Interest Expense 32,328 18,457 Net Interest Income $ 32,059 $ 31,861 Provision for Loan Losses 900 355 Noninterest Income 4,197 3,773 Noninterest Expense 26,421 25,536 Income Before Taxes $ 8,935 $ 9,743 Provision for Income Taxes 2,048 1,918 Net Income $ 6,887 $ 7,825





Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.91 $ 1.03 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.90 $ 1.03





Weighed Average Shares Outstanding

Basic 7,594,040 7,546,190 Diluted 7,661,157 7,610,152





Total Shares Outstanding 7,571,823 7,605,854

Noninterest Income/Expense

Dollars in Thousands



Three Months Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Noninterest Income









Service charges and fees $ 195 $ 166 $ 138 $ 138 $ 142 Secondary mortgage income 425 356 184 190 137 Merchant and interchange income 646 596 516 541 585 Other income 317 316 342 296 302 Total noninterest income $ 1,583 $ 1,434 $ 1,180 $ 1,165 $ 1,166











Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,071 $ 5,247 $ 5,097 $ 4,193 $ 5,272 Occupancy 1,148 1,000 1,036 1,048 973 Data processing & Software 1,023 949 966 1,088 896 Other expense 1,750 1,651 1,484 2,065 1,631 Total noninterest expense $ 8,992 $ 8,847 $ 8,583 $ 8,394 $ 8,772



Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2024 2023 Noninterest Income



Service charges and fees $ 526 $ 742 Securities gains, net - 3 Secondary mortgage income 964 559 Merchant and interchange 1,757 1,686 Other income 950 783 Total noninterest income $ 4,197 $ 3,773





Noninterest expense



Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,216 $ 15,134 Occupancy 3,222 2,950 Data processing & Software 2,939 2,517 Other expense 5,044 4,935 Total noninterest expense $ 26,421 $ 25,536

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets increased $176.1 million to $1.80 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.62 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 14.5 percent, annualized. The increase in total assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in net loans of $98.1 million, or 11.1 percent annualized, followed by an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $86.4 million, or 309.8 percent annualized, partially offset by a reduction in investment securities of $4.4 million due to the maturity of investments held.

Total deposits increased $177.5 million, or 18.3 percent, annualized, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by organic growth of interest-bearing customer deposits. Shareholders' equity totaled $114.4 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $11.5 million, or 14.9 percent, annualized, from December 31, 2023, primarily driven by $6.9 million in earnings during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, partially offset by the declaration and payment of an ordinary cash dividend of $757.4 thousand on the Company's common stock during the first quarter of 2024.

The Company reported 7,571,823 total shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2024. The decrease of 34,031 shares of common stock outstanding during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is due to a share repurchase completed by the Company during the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by the exercise during the period of stock options granted. Tangible book value increased $1.58 per share, or 16.6 percent annualized, to $14.38 per share as of September 30, 2024, when compared to $12.79 per share as of December 31, 2023, and has increased $2.65 per share, or 22.6 percent, when compared to $11.73 per share as of September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheets

Dollars in Thousands



For the Periods Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 123,637 $ 136,537 $ 78,534 $ 37,200 $ 24,273 Investment Securities 309,245 304,930 297,287 313,681 306,334 Loans Held for Sale 3,081 3,605 1,185 949 1,345 Loans









Loans 1,283,190 1,220,489 1,205,453 1,184,187 1,136,231 Less Allowance for Loan Losses (11,759) (11,184) (11,038) (10,863) (10,463) Loans, Net $ 1,271,431 $ 1,209,305 $ 1,194,415 $ 1,173,324 $ 1,125,768 OREO









Property, net of accumulated depreciation $ 25,287 $ 23,388 $ 22,360 $ 22,290 $ 22,041 BOLI 35,132 34,863 34,603 34,345 30,132 Goodwill 5,349 5,349 5,349 5,349 5,349 Core Deposit Intangible 203 232 264 298 375 Other Assets 24,976 28,550 35,958 34,814 35,655 Total Assets $ 1,798,341 $ 1,746,759 $ 1,669,955 $ 1,622,250 $ 1,551,272











Deposits









Noninterest bearing $ 332,054 $ 321,763 $ 293,998 $ 331,933 $ 344,011 Interest bearing 1,139,528 1,090,195 1,045,292 962,164 959,310 Total Deposits $ 1,471,582 $ 1,411,958 $ 1,339,290 $ 1,294,097 $ 1,303,321 Subordinated Debt 29,734 29,703 29,673 29,642 29,611 Other Borrowings 160,000 175,000 175,000 175,000 104,000 Other Liabilities 22,601 23,052 21,120 20,557 19,414 Total Liabilities $ 1,683,917 $ 1,639,713 $ 1,565,083 $ 1,519,296 $ 1,456,346











Stock with Related Surplus $ 78,693 $ 78,640 $ 79,027 $ 78,978 $ 78,601 Retained Earnings 54,840 52,237 49,961 48,711 46,517 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (19,109) (23,831) (24,116) (24,735) (30,192) Shareholders' Equity $ 114,424 $ 107,046 $ 104,872 $ 102,954 $ 94,926











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,798,341 $ 1,746,759 $ 1,669,955 $ 1,622,250 $ 1,551,272

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 2.71 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, up from 2.64 percent for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The yield on interest earning assets increased by 7 basis points during the third quarter of 2024 to 5.42 percent from 5.35 percent for the second quarter of 2024, while cost of funds remained flat at 2.77 percent during the third quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

Dollars in Millions



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate Interest earning assets





































Loans $ 1,243

5.96 %

$ 1,211

5.85 %

$ 1,192

5.76 %

$ 1,159

5.54 %

$ 1,110

5.33 % Loan fees



-0.03 %





0.01 %





0.03 %





0.04 %





0.09 % Loans with fees $ 1,243

5.92 %

$ 1,211

5.86 %

$ 1,192

5.79 %

$ 1,159

5.58 %

$ 1,110

5.42 %







































Total interest earning assets $ 1,683

5.42 %

$ 1,598

5.35 %

$ 1,560

5.22 %

$ 1,517

5.11 %

$ 1,478

4.91 %







































Interest-bearing liabilities





































Total interest bearing deposits $ 1,118

3.29 %

$ 1,055

3.23 %

$ 1,005

3.10 %

$ 961

2.77 %

$ 938

2.57 %







































Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,318

3.46 %

$ 1,260

3.45 %

$ 1,209

3.33 %

$ 1,121

3.10 %

$ 1,069

2.88 %







































Cost of funds



2.77 %





2.77 %





2.67 %





2.38 %





2.16 %







































Net interest margin



2.71 %





2.64 %





2.64 %





2.82 %





2.83 %

Credit Quality

We continue to see excellent credit quality in our markets through September 30, 2024, with one loan classified as non-accrual, and no loans past due greater than 30 days as of September 30, 2024.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $575 thousand during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision of $150 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and no provision for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in provision expense was driven by the organic increase in loan production for the third quarter of 2024, with an increase in gross loans of $62.7 million, or 20.5 percent, annualized.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the continued economic uncertainty due to the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and persistent inflationary pressures in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Credit Quality Analysis

For the Periods Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 LLR to Total Loans 0.92 %

0.92 %

0.92 %

0.92 %

0.92 % NPAs to Avg Assets 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 % NCOs to Total Loans 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Past Due > 30 Days to Total Loans 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.00 %



















Total NPAs (thousands) $ 25

$ 25

$ 25

$ -

$ 156

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

ROAA 0.58 %

0.54 %

0.49 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

ROAE 9.40 %

8.62 %

7.98 %

9.98 %

9.65 %

Efficiency 68.98 %

74.19 %

75.98 %

71.14 %

76.01 %

NIM 2.71 %

2.64 %

2.64 %

2.82 %

2.83 %























Book Value $ 15.11

$ 14.14

$ 13.79

$ 13.54

$ 12.48

Tangible Book Value $ 14.38

$ 13.40

$ 13.05

$ 12.79

$ 11.73



Regulatory Capital Position

The Bank's capital position remains above the regulatory thresholds required to be deemed "well-capitalized," as shown in the table below, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.01 percent and leverage ratio of 8.36 percent as of September 30, 2024.

Regulatory Capital Ratios

For the Periods Ended Bank Only September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Tier 1 11.14 %

11.55 %

11.62 %

11.37 %

11.84 % Leverage 8.36 %

8.55 %

8.76 %

8.84 %

9.11 % CET-1 11.14 %

11.55 %

11.62 %

11.37 %

11.84 % Total 12.01 %

12.43 %

12.51 %

12.24 %

12.73 %





















For the Periods Ended Additional Data September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Branches 12

12

12

12

12 Employees (Full Time Equivalent) 160

161

161

163

165

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company regularly pledges loans and securities to the FRB and the Federal Home Loan Bank (the "FHLB"), resulting in total net borrowing capacity with the FRB, the FHLB, and correspondent lines of credit of approximately $173.8 million. Additionally, the Company pledges portions of its investment securities portfolio to secure public funds deposits.

As part of the Company's ongoing interest rate risk management, the Company has entered into a series of pay-fixed rate, receive-floating cash flow swap transactions ("Pay-Fixed Swap Agreements"). The Pay-Fixed Swap Agreements are designed as an interest rate hedge for matched-term FHLB advances and to hedge the risk of changes in fair value of certain fixed rate loans in the Company's loan portfolio, which converts the hedged loans from a fixed rate to a synthetic floating Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The Pay-Fixed Swap Agreements have a total notional value of $156.3 million, have stratified maturities, and have a weighted average life of less than two years.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with approximately $1.8 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2024. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates twelve locations in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Summerville and Beaufort, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank goMobile, the Bank's mobile banking app. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

