South Beach Brewing Company Partners with Global Entrepreneur Rick Ross to Launch THC/CBD-Infused Beverages

Luxury Meets Refreshment with New THC/CBD Drinks, Ready-to-Drink Spirits, and Award-Winning Beers

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Beach Brewing Company is hyped to announce a massive new partnership with music mogul and entrepreneur Rick Ross! This partnership is set to shake up the entire beverage scene. Ross's legendary, luxurious style is meeting South Beach's creative, handcrafted drinks to create an experience unlike any other for fans of great flavor, culture, and that iconic South Beach lifestyle.

A New Era for Drinks

Together, South Beach Brewing and Rick Ross are dropping two exciting new product lines, all while putting a fresh spotlight on the brewery's celebrated core beers. "Rick Ross's energy and vision are a perfect match for us," said Lorenzo Borghese, the founder of South Beach Brewing Company. "We want to create bold, authentic drinks that capture the South Beach vibe, and this partnership will make every single sip feel like a moment of luxury and love." With Ross as the ultimate brand ambassador, this collaboration is all about celebrating craftsmanship and the vibrant energy of Miami, bringing these amazing creations to the world.

Introducing THC/CBD Beverages

South Beach Brewing is jumping into the wellness space with two new, non-alcoholic THC/CBD beverages designed for you to kick back and relax while enjoying some serious flavor. Each drink is crafted to embody the bold, vibrant spirit of the South Beach Miami lifestyle.

Beverage variations:

Slack Tide: This drink has 5mg of both THC and CBD . It's a super refreshing blend with real watermelon juice and a cool hint of mint, perfect for unwinding with a crisp, invigorating taste.





This drink has 5mg of both and . It's a super refreshing blend with real watermelon juice and a cool hint of mint, perfect for unwinding with a crisp, invigorating taste. High Tide: A bolder sip with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD. It's packed with real blueberry and strawberry juices, made for those who want an elevated experience with rich, berry flavors.

Ready-to-Drink Spirits Coming In December

Get ready to toast with South Beach's new ready-to-drink spirits, brewed with real juices for an authentic taste that perfectly captures the South Beach Miami lifestyle.

Spirits Flavor Profiles:

Party Punch: A tropical flavor explosion of Orange, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mint and Caribbean Rum that's made for beach days or pool gatherings.





A tropical flavor explosion of Orange, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mint and Caribbean Rum that's made for beach days or pool gatherings. Transfusion: A refreshing, modern take on the classic golf-course cocktail, perfect for any occasion.





A refreshing, modern take on the classic golf-course cocktail, perfect for any occasion. Blueberry Jam: Brewed with real Blueberry and Natural Sparkling Rosé Flavor

These convenient, refreshing and delicious flavored spirits are made to amp up any social gathering, from casual hangouts to huge festivals.

Core Beers: The Real Taste of South Beach

This partnership is also a chance to show off South Beach Brewing's award-winning beers brewed with real fruit and that special Miami twist:

Beer Flavor Profiles:

Blood Orange Sunset IPA: A citrusy, hop-forward masterpiece with a vibrant, award-winning profile.

A citrusy, hop-forward masterpiece with a vibrant, award-winning profile. Strawberry Orange Mimosa: A bubbly brunch beer infused with real strawberry and orange juices.

A bubbly brunch beer infused with real strawberry and orange juices. South Peach Bellini: A juicy, refreshing brew with real peach juice and peach puree.

A juicy, refreshing brew with real peach juice and peach puree. South Beach Light: A crisp, easy-drinking option for those endless summer days.

A crisp, easy-drinking option for those endless summer days. Citrus Coast White Belgian: A zesty, Belgian-inspired beer with a citrus kick.

A zesty, Belgian-inspired beer with a citrus kick. Guava Haze: A hazy, tropical delight infused with real guava.

Looking ahead, South Beach is already brewing up bold new beers for 2026, promising to push boundaries and exciting taste buds in the process.

Rick Ross: The Boss of Beverages

Rick Ross is bringing his charisma and business savvy to this partnership, helping South Beach's mission to inspire joy, connection, and luxury. As an industry veteran who knows the beverage business inside and out, this collaboration was a no-brainer for Ross, bringing together two things he's extremely passionate about: the worlds of cannabis and spirits. "This is about living the Boss life; sipping on something real, bold, and unforgettable," says Ross. His global influence will take the brand's reach far beyond Miami, blending music, culture, and great drinks in a movement that celebrates the good life.

Join the Movement

South Beach Brewing Company invites fans to sip responsibly and get in on the action. Keep an eye out for availability, exclusive launch events, and more by following South Beach Brewing on social media (@SouthBeachBrew) and checking out www.southbeachbrewing.com .

About South Beach Brewing Company

Based in Miami, South Beach Brewing Company is dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality beverages that capture the essence of the South Beach lifestyle. From award-winning beers, to cutting-edge THC/CBD drinks and ready-to-drink spirits, every product is made with real ingredients and a passion for bold flavors.

About Rick Ross

Rick Ross is a Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon known for his influential role in music, business, and lifestyle branding. With a career spanning over two decades, Ross has released multiple platinum-selling albums, founded the successful Maybach

Music Group, and built a diverse business empire that includes ventures in food & beverage, real estate, and automotive culture. A lifelong car enthusiast, he is also the creator of the annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, held at his famed estate, The Promise Land, in Fayetteville, GA. His brand represents excellence, hustle, and the elevation of Black-owned entrepreneurship.

#SouthBeachBrew #RickRoss #LuxuryMeetsRefreshment

