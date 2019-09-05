South Beach Group Hotels Offers Assistance With Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts for the Bahamas

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The despair and anguish can be seen in the faces of the residents of the Bahamas as some wade through waist-deep water while others walk unbalanced over broken bricks and shattered wood pieces that were once their home.

The chain of Caribbean islands experienced almost two days of category five wind gusts at 185 mph, among the highest on record, and torrential rainfall with The Grand Bahama and Great Abaco islands receiving the worst of the storm with a direct lashing.

Currently, only aerial footage has been released as the government makes preparations for search-and-rescue efforts. Pictures tell a thousand words. If there is any truth to this idiom, then one can only imagine the level of destruction the Bahamian people have and will endure. There will be millions of dollars and years of rebuilding efforts that await.

South Beach Group Hotels would like to make their contribution to the devastated island nation by setting up donation boxes in several of their hotels throughout Miami Beach. The donations will be accepted from Thursday morning, Sept. 5, through Sunday night, Sept. 8. They will collect the supplies from the hotel locations on Monday, Sept. 9, and drop off all donations at designated Miami Beach Fire Stations.

Donation Locations:

Chesterfield Hotel & Suites - 855 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Catalina Hotel - 1732 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Riviera South Beach - 318 20th St., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Tradewinds Apartment Hotel - 2365 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33140

Hotel Croydon - 3720 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

Oceanside Hotel - 6084 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

Seaside All Suites Hotel - 7500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141

"Forward Upward Onward Together"

The island's motto will echo stronger now and in the years to come.

