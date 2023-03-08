South Bend Orthopaedics Enters Into Partnership with OrthoAlliance

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCs Inc. is pleased to announce that one of the leading orthopaedic groups in the Midwest, South Bend Orthopaedics (SBO), has entered into a partnership with OrthoAlliance. The partnership will enhance SBO's success and comprehensive approach to delivering specialized bone, joint, and muscle care to more patients throughout northern Indiana.

"Our entire team at SBO is excited to join OrthoAlliance, which has quickly grown into the Midwest's most prominent orthopaedic network," said Dr. A.J. Mencias, President of South Bend Orthopaedics. "At SBO our goal is to get our patients back in the game, whether that means sports, work, or just everyday life. We provide specialized care for our surgical and rehabilitation patients, as well as those suffering from work-related or sports injuries. Our comprehensive service line including plastic and reconstructive surgery, anesthesia, neurosurgery, and podiatric care will continue to support the needs of our community. Our new partnership with OrthoAlliance will enhance the exceptional care we are known for."

SBO operates clinics in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Plymouth, and LaPorte, Indiana which are staffed by an experienced and accomplished team of physicians, physician assistants, physical therapists, athletic trainers, physical therapy assistants, and occupational therapists.

South Bend Orthopaedics was represented by ASCs Inc. through the transaction process. "Jim Freund and the ASCs Inc. team supported us throughout the process. Their knowledge and expertise were extremely valuable at critical junctures during this very intensive process," added Dr. Mencias. "They truly helped us to realize an exceptional result."

ASCs Inc.'s Managing Partner Jim Freund added, "We are proud to have had the opportunity to help SBO realize their goals. It was a pleasure to work with the exceptional leadership team at SBO and we would like to recognize the efforts of their senior management team as well as OrthoAlliance for working together in a synergistic and timely manner to make this a true win-win for both organizations."

Patients will experience no changes in the doctors they trust or the services they rely on from SBO but will benefit from greater access to the latest surgical and medical advances as well as additional resources and investment in the latest technologies.

About South Bend Orthopaedics

Since 1947 South Bend Orthopaedics has focused on providing every patient with the best orthopaedic care available. A "Tradition of Excellence in Orthopaedics" is SBO's mission, and is reflected in their relationship with the University of Notre Dame. South Bend Orthopaedics, with additional locations in Mishawaka, Plymouth, La Porte and Elkhart, IN has provided the orthopaedic surgeons for Notre Dame's athletic department since 1949. More information at https://www.sbortho.com/.

About OrthoAlliance

OrthoAlliance is a leading national, patient-centered, physician-led management services organization that helps orthopaedic practices grow and thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape. Formed in partnership with leading Midwest physician practices and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm in 2019, OrthoAlliance's partner practices feature over 170 physicians across all orthopaedic and sports medicine specialties. OrthoAlliance strives to attract the most talented physicians and staff and deliver the highest quality care in the industry. More information at https://orthoalliance.com/.

About ASCs Inc.

For over 20 years ASCs Inc. has been the only national healthcare firm focused exclusively on representing the best interests of physician-owners who are considering a strategic partnership for their practices and surgery centers. Their industry-leading team leverages the knowledge, experience, and expertise gained from successfully managing over 300 complex and time-consuming transactions and enabling their clients to realize the best holistic financial and non-financial results using their risk-free approach. More information at https://www.ascs-inc.com/.

