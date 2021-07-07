South Bend Orthopaedics partners with Orthos to enhance patient administration through monitoring and analytics

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Bend Orthopaedics (SBO), a nationally recognized orthopedic practice, has partnered with Orthos Inc. to implement first-of-its-kind technology where patients and providers say their experience with healthcare is most painful: slow authorizations, insurance errors, and high out of pocket costs.

The partnership brings together a leading orthopedic practice with technology purpose-built to detect and eliminate problems in orthopedic and anesthesia billing. Undetected, these issues can frustrate healthcare providers, drive out of pocket costs including surprise balance billing, and risk a poor patient experience.

Orthos helps prevent these issues by detecting anomalies within clinical and administrative data sets and alerting practices in time to fix it.

SBO and Orthos plan to incorporate monitoring and analytics from end-to-end including:

Preventing surprise billing by detecting common denial patterns related to coverage and authorizations

Providing all patients with accurate estimates of the likely cost of their care in fulfillment of Indiana's Good Faith Estimate law

Good Faith Estimate law Keeping up with constantly changing insurance requirements by detecting changes in billing outcomes so patients are cared for in the right setting at the right time

Enabling SBO to bring new cutting-edge imaging technology to the market with a seamless billing experience for patients and the practice

Eliminating cancellations and interruptions to clinical care by investing extra attention to the procedures at higher risk of insurance-related delays

Introducing Orthos to ambulatory surgery centers and physician owned hospitals

"This partnership is a win for our community and SBO's place in it," said Dr. AJ Mencias, President of South Bend Orthopaedics. "Before Orthos, we were fighting an uphill battle that was taxing those we set out to serve when we got into medicine, our patients. We're committed to reversing that trend and believe Orthos is the partner to make that happen."

"Our partnership and progress with SBO helps validate our core belief that technology and data can be used in new ways to improve patients' care and experience," said Ryan Callahan, President of Orthos. "The commitment from SBO gives us the opportunity to expand our product offerings and impact communities across the country."

For more information on the partnership, click here to see the full story.

Orthos is a leading business intelligence platform designed to make orthopedic and anesthesia practices more efficient.

South Bend Orthopaedics is a nationally recognized orthopedic practice located in South Bend, Indiana.

SOURCE Orthos Inc

Related Links

http://www.orthosinc.com

