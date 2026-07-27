SOUTH BROWARD HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RE-ELECTS OFFICERS

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, the governing body of Memorial Healthcare System, unanimously re-elected its officers during its July 22 board meeting.

Elizabeth Justen was re-elected chair, Steven Harvey was re-elected vice chair and Douglas Harrison was re-elected secretary/treasurer.

Additional commissioners serving on the Board include Brad Friedman, Violet Lowrey, Laura Raybin Miller and Diana Taub.

"Our Board of Commissioners provides thoughtful leadership and strategic oversight that helps guide Memorial Healthcare System's mission of delivering exceptional care to our community," said Shane Strum, Interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "We congratulate Chair Justen, Vice Chair Harvey and Secretary/Treasurer Harrison on their continued leadership and thank every commissioner for their dedication to strengthening Memorial and improving the health and well-being of the patients and communities we are privileged to serve."

Elizabeth Justen

Justen serves as Chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, which oversees Memorial Healthcare System, one of the largest public healthcare systems in Florida. Appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2020 and reappointed in 2025, Justen has been elected Chair by her fellow commissioners each year since 2023. In this role, she works with fellow commissioners and system leadership to support the continued well-being of the communities Memorial Healthcare System serves while advancing high-quality, accessible healthcare.

Justen also serves as Executive Director of the Sheriff's Foundation of Broward County, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting programs that strengthen public safety, invest in youth and enhance the quality of life throughout Broward County.

A longtime resident of Hollywood, Florida, she brings decades of experience working with both for-profit and nonprofit organizations, with expertise in strategic planning, marketing, communications, organizational development and building strong business and community partnerships that foster collaboration, organizational growth and meaningful community impact.

Justen earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from St. Edward's University and a master's degree in complex health systems from Nova Southeastern University.

Steven Harvey

Harvey continues his role as Vice Chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners. He was appointed to the Board by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2020.

Harvey serves as assistant dean of operations and administration at Nova Southeastern University, where he oversees program administration, operations and student affairs. A Davie resident, he has dedicated his career to higher education leadership and administration.

He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Douglas Harrison

Harrison returns as Secretary/Treasurer of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners and has previously held the role of Chair. He was appointed to the Board by then-Governor Rick Scott in 2013.

Douglas Harrison is an attorney with over 30 years of experience. He is general counsel of Blue Mountain Analytics, a data analytics company. A Pembroke Pines resident, his previous experience includes serving as an assistant state attorney with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, where he prosecuted cases in the Career Criminal/Robbery Unit and Environmental Crimes Unit. Douglas Harrison also served as an assistant city attorney for the City of Hollywood and as a senior assistant city attorney for the City of Miami. He also served as an adjunct professor at Broward College.

He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

Brad Friedman

Friedman was appointed to the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2020.

He is president and owner of Artisan Foods Catering, Inc., a catering and event planning company that has managed more than 10,000 events since 1975. A Hollywood resident, he has long been active in the South Florida business community.

Laura Raybin Miller

Laura Raybin Miller is a private advisor and senior vice president with Suskind Ripple Halliwell Wealth Partners at Rockefeller Global Family Office in Fort Lauderdale. A longtime advocate for breast cancer awareness, she played a key role in establishing Memorial Healthcare System's comprehensive Breast Cancer Center.

Raybin Miller was appointed to the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners by then-Governor Jeb Bush in 2000.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from Florida International University and holds a fellowship certification from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Violet Lowrey

A recent addition to the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, Lowrey was appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2025.

She most recently served as director of student and career services at Keiser University following a distinguished career in higher education. She remains active in the community through leadership and volunteer roles with a number of organizations, including the American Lung Association of South Florida.

Lowrey earned bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Diana Taub

Also new to the Board, Taub was appointed to the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2025.

Taub is an education consultant and holds a Florida Professional Educator's License and a Florida insurance license in life, health and annuities. She retired following a distinguished career with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where she served as a teacher, school administrator and district director, leading initiatives in school operations, budgeting, curriculum planning, school improvement, grant writing and the planning and opening of new schools. A recipient of numerous professional honors, her awards include the Frank Brogan Outstanding Administrator Award for Region 5 and the Florida Association of School Administrators Assistant Principal Award for the State of Florida. She has also been published in educational journals and presented statewide on school improvement.

Active in her community, Taub serves as chair of the Florida State Retirement Commission after being appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to a second term. She previously served for many years as a board member of the Florida Association of School Administrators and as president of the Florida Association of School Administrators Assistant Principals Association (FAPA). She also served on the Citizens Advisory Committee and other community improvement committees in Pembroke Pines.

Taub earned a bachelor's degree from Pratt Institute and a master's degree from Nova Southeastern University and completed doctoral studies at the University of Miami and Barry University.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook , X, Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Tania Ordaz

305-308-2599

[email protected]

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System