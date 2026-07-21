Memorial Healthcare System Opens Douglas Road ER in Pembroke Pines

Transforming a Trusted Community 24/7 Care Center into an Expanded Emergency Room

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, elected officials, community leaders and other stakeholders celebrated the new Memorial Healthcare System Douglas Road ER with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event marked the transformation of Memorial's longtime 24/7 Care Center into a larger, more advanced freestanding emergency room that expands access to high-level emergency care for residents of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Memorial Healthcare System's Douglas Road ER Ribbon-Cutting

For more than 40 years, the Memorial 24/7 Care Center has served the Pembroke Pines community, evaluating more than 800,000 patients over the past 15 years alone. Today, that trusted location enters a new era as the Memorial Healthcare System Douglas Road ER, expanding emergency services and increasing capacity to meet the community's growing needs.

The new freestanding emergency room, located at 801 S. Douglas Road, officially opens to the public in August 2026. The expanded 30,000-square-foot facility was designed to provide rapid emergency care for adults and children while remaining fully connected to Memorial Healthcare System's network of hospitals, specialists and follow-up care services.

Unlike urgent care centers, Douglas Road ER is a licensed emergency department of Memorial Hospital Pembroke, equipped to provide advanced diagnostics, initial trauma stabilization and emergency care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The facility features 41 treatment spaces, including 18 private adult treatment rooms, four dedicated pediatric treatment rooms, 16 fast-track rooms, five triage bays, a trauma and resuscitation room, a dedicated procedure room, a bariatric room and a quiet room. Advanced imaging capabilities include 24-hour CT scans, X-rays and ultrasound, along with a full-service on-site laboratory to support fast, efficient emergency evaluation and treatment.

"This summer marks another important milestone for Memorial Healthcare System as we continue expanding access to emergency care across our communities," said Shane Strum, interim CEO of Memorial Healthcare System. "Douglas Road ER is part of our long-term strategy to strengthen Memorial's emergency care network and ensure our growing communities have access to the advanced emergency services they need. This $52 million investment reflects our commitment to building the healthcare infrastructure that will serve South Florida for generations to come."

The Douglas Road ER, together with the Memorial Healthcare System Red Road ER, expands Memorial's emergency care network across South Broward and Northwest Miami-Dade. Together, the two facilities are expected to help serve more than 32,850 patients annually while easing congestion at nearby emergency departments as population in the region continues to grow.

"For more than 40 years, this location has been part of the fabric of our community," said Felicia Turnley, CEO of Memorial Hospital Pembroke, which oversees Douglas Road ER. "Generations of families have come through these doors, and while this facility has been transformed, what hasn't changed is our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality emergency care when our community needs us most.

As part of Memorial Healthcare System, Douglas Road ER connects patients directly to Memorial's network of hospitals, specialists, primary care providers, urgent care centers and follow-up services, helping ensure coordinated care from emergency treatment through recovery. Patients requiring surgery, specialized procedures or hospital admission can be seamlessly transferred within Memorial Healthcare System.

"Douglas Road ER was designed to care for patients with a broad range of urgent and serious medical conditions while providing expanded emergency capabilities for our community," said Dr. Louis Jane, emergency medical director of the Douglas Road ER. "This facility gives our emergency teams the space, technology and resources they need to deliver the highest level of care for patients and families when they need us most."

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook , X, Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System