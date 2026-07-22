Agreement ensures continued in-network access to Memorial Healthcare System's hospitals, physicians and specialty services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Healthcare System and Aetna, a CVS Health company, have renewed a multi-year agreement ensuring Aetna members continue to have in-network access to Memorial's high-quality hospitals, physicians and specialty services throughout South Florida.

Memorial Healthcare System and Aetna Renew Multi-Year Agreement

"For many patients and families, the relationship they build with their physician and care team is based on trust and continuity over time," said Irfan Mirza, chief financial officer for Memorial Healthcare System. "This renewed agreement helps ensure Aetna members can continue receiving care from the physicians, care teams and services they know and trust across Memorial Healthcare System."

Under the renewed agreement, Aetna Commercial and Medicare Advantage plan members will continue to have access to Memorial Healthcare System's hospitals, physicians, urgent care centers, home infusion services, skilled nursing facility services, imaging services, sleep lab services and inpatient and outpatient care.

"This agreement helps ensure Aetna members can maintain affordable access to Memorial Healthcare System's trusted, high-quality physicians, hospitals and specialty services, supporting continuity of care for the patients and families who depend on them," said Amelia Lee, Aetna Vice President of Network, Southeast Region. "We remain committed to helping our members access the highest levels of care and support, and to working with providers like Memorial to meet their healthcare needs close to home."

Aetna members with questions about their coverage should contact Aetna using the phone number on their member ID card or visit their member portal for additional information.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 37 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care professionals, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.com.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System